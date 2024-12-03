Tartu's Pushkin School to be renamed Jogentaga School

Tartu Alexander Pushkin School is leaving its old name behind in 2024, and starting off 2025 with a new one referencing the area's history – Tartu Jogentaga School.

Jogentaga was the winner of a public naming contest that drew nearly 300 submissions.

The jury to select the winning name included representatives from Tartu city government as well as the school's own board of trustees, teachers, students and administration. Following extensive deliberations, they settled on Jogentaga as a name that connects the school's rich history with a forward-looking view.

"Tartu Jogentaga School is a rare and special name that reflects the beauty of the archaic Estonian language as well as highlights the area's history and culture," explained school principal Alina Braziulene. "The name 'Jogentaga' historically referred to the landscape on the other side of the Emajõgi River, linking the school's location to the geography of Tartu."

Tartu Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski (SDE) noted that the school's name change marks the culmination of the transition to Estonian-language education – a process which in Tartu began in 2022 already.

"I thank all the members of the Jogentaga School community – the principal, teachers, students and their parents – that have contributed to a smooth transition and the achievement of [our] common goals," Kaplinski highlighted. "Now they have the opportunity to tell their school's story in an entirely new way, weaving together a forward-looking educational approach with a name and identity that goes back to ancient times."

First mentioned as Iogentagania in the Chronicle of Henry of Livonia in 1220, Jogentagana – alternately Jõgentagana, Joentaga, Jõetaga, Joentagana – is the historical name of an ancient Estonian county that was located on the northern or left bank of the Emajõgi River.

The name Jogentaga means "behind the river," evoking the deep historical roots of the school's current location on Uus tänav – likewise on the left bank of the Emajõgi.

Tartu Alexander Pushkin School's story dates all the way back to 1899, when the Pushkin Girls' Secondary School first opened on Pepleri tänav. Over more than a century, the school has operated in various locations and under several different names.

For the past decade, Pushkin School operated as a Russian-language basic school, but as of 2024 has fully transitioned to exclusively Estonian-language education.

The school is slated to evolve into a local school welcoming children of all linguistic backgrounds.

Tartu Alexander Pushkin School organized a naming contest this fall after its former name was deemed no longer relevant following the transition to Estonian-language education. The school will officially be renamed Tartu Jogentaga School as of January 1, 2025.

