Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

News
Russian Theater in Tallinn.
Russian Theater in Tallinn. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The board, management, staff, and representatives of the Ministry of Culture convened at the Russian Theater in Tallinn on Monday, April 29, to discuss potential avenues for the theater's development, and the renaming was also on the agenda.

As Margus Allikmaa, chairman of the Russian Theater Council, confirmed in an interview with ERR, the main task now is to understand how the theater should develop in the changed circumstances. According to him, changing the name is a secondary issue.

"It was the first meeting that was not supposed to end with a specific result. It was a mapping of issues and a reflection on whether the Russian theater should somehow change or reformulate its goals in the current circumstances. The Ministry of Culture is in the process of formulating goals for all Estonian theatres, goals set by the owner, so to speak, and we tried to somehow identify the issues that could also concern the Russian Theatre," Allikmaa said.

"It must be said that things have changed a lot for the Russian theater since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine. If we are going to talk about changing the name, the key question is whether the theater itself should change in some way or not," the chair said.

"But let's face it, in a sense, the name defines the form. The easiest way to get your message across to the audience is through the name – or by changing it. But there are two dangers here: on the one hand, the name 'Russian Theater' poses a certain barrier for some of the Estonian-speaking audience – they say, 'I won't go to this Russian theater, no matter what's on.' On the other hand, if we change the name of the theater, some Russian-speaking audiences will say that this theater is no longer for us, but for someone else. So we have to analyze and think about all possible options," he explained.

According to Allikmaa, the Russian Theater in Tallinn, which exists at the expense of Estonian taxpayers, has certain obligations to preserve and develop local culture. "But if Russian dramaturgy, especially contemporary dramaturgy, has disappeared from the scene here, then something must come in its place. The theater must have its own clear identity and purpose," he emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Viktor Solts, Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Estonia creating €50 million defense investment fund

20:35

Ragn-Sells to hike prices for collection of packaging waste in June

20:09

Piret Essenson: Cybercriminals take advantage of people's weaknesses

19:46

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

19:42

Hungary's OTP could bid for Luminor

19:31

Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

19:03

President: Cuts have been discussed for a long time, now we need action

18:55

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

18:23

Scholar at US university protest: I never imagined we could end up in prison

18:02

Gas prices to start inching upwards again for home consumers in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

10:38

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:29

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

06:16

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

30.04

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

08:52

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

09:08

ERR in Kherson oblast: Russian tactics have changed, Ukrainians say

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo