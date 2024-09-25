Tartu's Alexander Pushkin School seeks new name

Tartu Aleksander Puškini kool.
Tartu Aleksander Puškini kool. Source: Ragnar Vutt/Tartu LV
A public competition is being held to find a new name for Tartu's Alexander Pushkin School (Tartu Aleksander Puškini Kool), which is named after the famous Russian writer.

The school's board initiated the change due to the Estonian-language education reform, Tartu City Government said in a press release.

"Tartu Alexander Pushkin School has been an important part of our community for decades. The name change is a significant step, but it allows us to reflect the changes brought about by the transition to Estonian-language education," said school Principal Alina Braziulene. 

"Our goal is to find a name that reflects the values and traditions of our school and fits well with our future educational mission. We invite all students, parents, and community members to actively participate in this process, so we can create a name together that represents us with dignity."

The name will be selected by a jury made up of representatives from Tartu City Government, the school's board, teachers, and students.

Anyone can submit name suggestions via the Tartu website until October 31: www.tartu.ee/et/nimekonkurss_kool

The school was first opened in 1899 and is situated in the Annelinn district.

For the past ten years, until September 2024, the facility was a Russian-language elementary school with city-wide admission. The school is transitioning to Estonian as the language of instruction and will eventually become a district school for children living in the nearby area.

Editor: Helen Wright

