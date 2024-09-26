Estonian village to change name over 'Russia connection'

A village near Tallinn is planning to change its name due to its association, though incidental, with the Russian Federation.

Veneküla, which could be interpreted to mean "Russian village," is in Rae Rural Municipality, just southeast of Tallinn.

With Russia's ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine, local leaders felt it appropriate to change the name – and as it happens this is easy enough to choose as reverting to the historical name of Koplimetsa is viable.

Village elder Rmses Alliksoo told ERR: "Following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, we increasingly realized that the village name isn't what we might desire."

"Since Koplimetsa is the historical name, we decided already two years ago to authorize the name change," Alliksoo added.

Alliksoo noted that while the origins of the village's current name does not derive from Russia – "vene" is also the Estonian term for a traditional type of boat – local residents and in particular younger people do indeed tend to associate the word with Russia.

Rae Rural Municipality approved the name change in August, with a near unanimous vote – there was one one abstention.

The process now awaits approval from the relevant minister and the place names board (Kohanimede nõukogu), Alliksoo went on, noting that if the request is met favorably the official change can go ahead.

