Tartu Student Days festival begins on Monday with pancake breakfast
The autumn edition of this year's Tartu Student Days festival gets underway on Monday, September 23. This year's festival includes nearly 60 different events and begins, as per tradition, with a free pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).
The action kicks off on Monday, September 23 with the traditional pancake breakfast, in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). From 8 a.m. onwards, free pancakes will be served to all students and other residents of the city.
This year's menu includes a wide variety of pancakes, from sweet to savory, vegan and even mini pancakes. There are also options available including buckwheat and omelets, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.
Chief organizer of the pancake breakfast Anette Olt invites everyone to come along and enjoy some food in the fresh air. "How many days a year do you get free food at Town Hall Square?" Olt asked.
More information about the Autumn Tartu Student Days, including the full program of events, is available here.
