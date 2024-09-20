Tartu Student Days festival begins on Monday with pancake breakfast

News
Students enjoying the traditional pancake morning in Tartu.
Students enjoying the traditional pancake morning in Tartu. Source: Lisette Lill
News

The autumn edition of this year's Tartu Student Days festival gets underway on Monday, September 23. This year's festival includes nearly 60 different events and begins, as per tradition, with a free pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

The action kicks off on Monday, September 23 with the traditional pancake breakfast, in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats). From 8 a.m. onwards, free pancakes will be served to all students and other residents of the city.

This year's menu includes a wide variety of pancakes, from sweet to savory, vegan and even mini pancakes. There are also options available including buckwheat and omelets, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.

Chief organizer of the pancake breakfast Anette Olt invites everyone to come along and enjoy some food in the fresh air. "How many days a year do you get free food at Town Hall Square?" Olt asked.

More information about the Autumn Tartu Student Days, including the full program of events, is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:13

Interior, justice ministries heavily criticize climate bill

18:00

Tartu Student Days festival begins on Monday with pancake breakfast

17:51

Ott Tänak looking to complete hat-trick of victories at Rally Chile

16:47

Tallinn mall closes parking lot against unsanctioned Thursday drift events

16:12

Estonia's Raadio 2 joins Europe's Biggest Dance Show this Friday night

15:48

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

15:46

Tallinn Transport bans road works during peak hours

15:44

Volleyball team Selver x TalTech starts champions league qualifiers with a win

15:18

Ratings special: Voters need time to process politicians' party switches

15:09

Employers also oppose conciliator role being subordinated to justice chancellor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

19.09

Tallinn unveils Liivalaia tänav design conditions

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.09

Estonia updates driver's written test questions to be more realistic

17.09

EDF Joint Headquarters chief: Ability to destroy the enemy in its territory key

17.09

Wandering Lights festival illuminates Kadriorg Park this week

19.09

80 years on: Remembering the horrific events at Klooga

17.09

Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo