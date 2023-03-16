University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

A cash distribution drive Wednesday saw University of Tartu students, at least those who arrived early enough, getting €20 in cash. The initiative was intended to draw attention to the wider issue of student funding, and so attracted far more would-be recipients than there was cash to go round.

In order not to miss out, many students arrived very early on, to wait in line, close to the main university building.

One successful applicant, Kenneth-Robin, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "I arrived at 6.45 a.m. with my chair and sat and waited."

"It's been more than two-and-a-half hours so far, but it's nice to get this money, is it not?," he went on, adding that €20 could feed him for a week.

The initiative had a serious point behind it, AK reported, and was aimed at highlighting the issue of higher education underfunding.

The student council in the town opted to use a €4,000 lump sum awarded in fall, for the purpose.

This meant that the number of recipients was capped at 200, though the line stretched much further than that, meaning many left empty-handed.

Some told AK that they waited in line as much to draw attention to the issue, as to get the money, however,

Hanna Brit Soots, vice-chairman of the University of Tartu Student Council, said: " It's only €20, but with this money, the student should be able to make ends meet for about three or four days according to this allowance. But think for yourself, in reality, it won't work out like that if you still have to pay rent and to pay for other things."

Another lucky student, Martin, said it was enough for one shopping trip, but every little helps, while Jelisaveta, another recipient, said she would put her €20 towards halls of residence rental costs.

"We have to pay for our units and we have to buy food. It's a bit hard to work when you have to study and have no time at all," she said.

Still another student said the money was exactly enough for his bus fare home, to Saaremaa.

The needs-based study support for students has been frozen at €220 for the past decade, while the performance scholarship, handed out only to a few students, is set at just €100.

The University of Tartu student union says that, so far, it has unfortunately not heard anything from politicians on the issue. The city has long been a Reform Party stronghold.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!