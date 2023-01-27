University councils: Underfunding threatens Estonian democracy, security

News
Graduating students and loved ones at the University of Tartu (TÜ).
Graduating students and loved ones at the University of Tartu (TÜ). Source: Andres Tennus/University of Tartu
News

Members of the councils of Estonia's public universities issued a joint statement this week stressing the need and expectation for decision-makers to come up with a long-term plan for ensuring the sustainability of Estonian-language higher education.

"A state without higher education in their native language is not an independent state; an independent state without quality education will not last," the signees said in the statement according to a press release.

The statement aims to draw attention to the need to find a long-term solution to the ongoing issue of underfunding in higher education, highlighting the outdated system of student loans and study allowances, the issue of the competitiveness of university teaching staff salaries as well as the need for more private funding in higher education.

The undersigned propose increasing public investment in higher education to 1.5 percent of GDP to increase both the rate of study allowances and the number of students receiving allowances, ensure fair pay for teaching staff as well as create opportunities and incentives for businesses and individuals to invest in higher education.

The joint statement was signed by 53 council members from six public universities in Estonia, including the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA), the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA), the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ), Tallinn University (TLÜ), Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech, TTÜ) and the University of Tartu (TÜ).

Click here to read university councils' joint statement in full.

University councils are respective universities' highest decision-making bodies, responsible for their development and budget as well as decisions regarding development priorities based on their respective long-term interests.

Council members include university representatives as well as representatives of the public and private sectors and foreign universities appointed by the Estonian Academy of Sciences (ETA) and the Ministry of Education and Research.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

Latest news

17:56

Grosberg: Russia can launch ongoing precise missile attacks for six months

17:44

Pharmacy reform, three years later — success or not?

17:01

Tallinn launches platform to help tech companies in testing their products

16:39

Ministry of Defense wants to sell off Central Tallinn building

16:04

University councils: Underfunding threatens Estonian democracy, security

15:18

Government to discuss moving forward with Nursipalu enlargement next week

14:57

Competition Authority: We couldn't allow Express Post, Eesti Post merger

14:14

Expert: Reform Party could win as many as 40 seats in new parliament

13:54

Heavy trucks restricted on several Setomaa roads due to weather conditions

13:12

Edgar Savisaar files not likely to be opened up for many months

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.01

Estonia weighing giving Ukraine cluster munitions

25.01

Levada poll: Russians consider Baltic countries a threat

08:12

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

26.01

Sun worth chasing in Estonia

26.01

European Commission opens 5 infringement procedures against Estonia

07:43

Party ratings: Reform top poll both with candidates listed and without

26.01

Minister asks Narva to stop helping NGO providing Russian consular services

10:13

Helme and Kallas argue over national security on 'Esimene stuudio'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: