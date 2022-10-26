Government, universities finally sign administrative contracts

News
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Rectors of Estonia's public universities signed administrative contracts with the government on Wednesday, Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said.

The documents were supposed to be signed at the start of the year, but rectors refused to do so citing the underfunding of higher education.

In next year's budget, support funding will rise by 15 percent to over €200 million. The universities also received an additional €15 million from this year's budget for signing the contracts.

Universities still say they need more funding.

Higher education taught in the Estonian language is free in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

26.10

Estonia awards mission medals to French NATO troops

26.10

Government, universities finally sign administrative contracts

26.10

Estonia's metalworking industry facing fall in export competitiveness

26.10

Heating costs rise by over 60 percent at Pärnu spas

26.10

Health Board scraps free COVID-19 PCR testing

26.10

Ratas: Reform and EKRE's purported cockfight agreed between them

26.10

Tallinn's urban environment department's new chief is Jaan Tarmak

26.10

Marran: Success in intelligence is classified info resulting in good calls

26.10

Ministry yet to receive complaints about Pronksi tänav reconstruction

26.10

Fermi Energia begins geological surveys for Estonia's nuclear power plant

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

24.10

Estonians' life expectancy reached a record low last year

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

25.10

Paper: Gulf of Finland explosions could have been Russian depth charges

26.10

Juli Mukhadze: My October bucket list

24.10

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

25.10

France does not yet support special tribunal for Russian crimes in Ukraine

25.10

Rising prices start cutting into Estonians' savings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: