Government, universities finally sign administrative contracts

Rectors of Estonia's public universities signed administrative contracts with the government on Wednesday, Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said.

The documents were supposed to be signed at the start of the year, but rectors refused to do so citing the underfunding of higher education.

In next year's budget, support funding will rise by 15 percent to over €200 million. The universities also received an additional €15 million from this year's budget for signing the contracts.

Universities still say they need more funding.

Higher education taught in the Estonian language is free in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!