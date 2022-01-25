Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

News
Toomas Asser.
Toomas Asser. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonian universities will not sign administrative contracts with the state if the government fails to make additional funding available for this year and three consecutive years that would help reduce the cumulative higher education financing deficit of €100 million, University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser told the Vikerraadio "Uudis+" program.

Asser described underfunding of higher education as an acute problem for all public-law universities in Estonia. All are currently in talks over new administrative contracts that cover the state's expectations and universities' possibilities.

"We know the state's expectations in terms of growth, while we have no certainty of guarantees. The previous agreements saw us assume obligations for which resources were not allocated, which fact has left us cautious. Right now, all public-law universities agree that we are not prepared to sign administrative agreements on recent conditions," the UT rector said.

Asser said that the problem was caused after Estonia switched to free higher education and universities were deprived of opportunities to involve private capital in recent volume. Government funding of universities has since then dropped from 1.5 percent of GDP to 1.1 percent of GDP.

"It is impossible to retain the same working conditions in this kind of a decline, and it is about to reflect in the quality of higher education," Asser said.

He pointed out that state funding for universities pays professors' salaries that have become the most critical factor by today. A recent UT work satisfaction survey found that a third of professors were not satisfied with their salary level.

Funding should grow by 15 percent a year

Asser said that the cabinet is set to discuss higher education funding later this week and that his information suggests proposals that could resolve the situation for a few years will be tabled.

"The sides, including the Ministry of Education and Research and the Riigikogu, agree that higher education is short on funds. The emphasis is on how to compensate universities for the subpar funding of recent years."

Asser put the cumulative deficit at €100 million, which universities are not expecting the state to come up with all at once.

"The debate will concentrate on an increase of 15 percent over the next three years. /…/ However, additional resources should also be found for 2022," Asser found.

The rector added that decisions are needed before state budget deliberations start in fall as universities will simply refuse to sign new administrative contracts should the process be dragged out.

The latter eventuality would not see universities close doors as roughly 80 percent of higher education money is allocated in the form of base funding.

Student cost-sharing one option

The rector said that universities are prepared to propose their own solutions.

"We can switch to part-time study or offer micro degrees. Or dial down the number of free repeat courses etc. However, these are just parts of what needs to be a full solution to the problem."

Asser added that if the state solves the cumulative deficit created over past years, it is still necessary to reach an understanding on what manner of higher education Estonia wants and how to finance it.

Asser was reluctant to say whether higher education should be dropped, suggesting that would need to be a political choice.

"Whether we will continue with so-called free higher education or some other scheme is a matter of political decisions."

"For example, we do not know the public's reaction if partial student contribution in the volume of €1,000 or more was restored. Cost-sharing options would also take time to implement as we would need to go over student benefits that are completely outdated today," Toomas Asser found.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

17:54

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

17:30

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

16:40

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

15:58

15:17

EKRE looking to change presidential perquisites act

14:38

Kiik: Scientific council recommends against restoring negative test results

13:55

Study: Rise in asymptomatic coronavirus patients

13:22

Train tickets can now be purchased on board using bank card

12:38

Reform MP: Environmental Board task still unfinished

11:59

Estonia rises on Transparency International's corruption index

11:22

Defense leaders: Contingency plans in place for focused NATO reinforcements

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

10:31

Omicron forces almost half of schools to move to distance learning

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

09:12

Kanepi through to Australian Open quarter finals for first time in career

08:36

US ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe - media

24.01

Meelis Oidsalu: We should listen to Macron and address our own fears

24.01

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

24.01

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

