Minimum wage for cultural workers to increase to €1,400

News
The Ministry of Culture.
The Ministry of Culture. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Culture Tiit Terik and the Estonian Employees' Unions' Confederation (TALO) on Friday signed a salary agreement of cultural workers, according to which the minimum salary of employees of institutions in the area of governance of the Ministry of Culture will rise to €1,400 and for other employees 2 percent will be added to the salary fund.

"The field of culture needs motivated people and the young people need confirmation that a worthy salary enables to choose specialties connected namely with culture. The minimum wage that is the basis for calculating the entire wage has not changed in the last two years, which is why the current increase of €100 is more than understandable. In addition, the heads of institutions can review the salaries of other employees, including those in the support field," the minister said.

"The state wage agreement applies to cultural workers paid from the budget of the Ministry of Culture. I call for the principles of wage policy to be followed more widely, including in local governments, where a large part of cultural work is done," Terik added.

"The €1,400 achieved is slightly less than our request, which was based on a forecast of average gross wages. Hence the sincere wish of TALO that it is expedient to ensure an increase in the minimum rate every year, otherwise the jumps would remain too high and actually inaccessible," Ago Tuuling, chairman of the management board of TALO, said.

"It is also important to approach the cultural sector comprehensively, so that the results achieved in the wage negotiations would also apply to freelance creators and all others who operate in this sector, including local governments," Tuuling said.

Some €2.8 million have been earmarked in the budget for cultural workers' salary growth. The minimum salary of cultural workers with higher education will grow 7.5 percent from €1,300 to €1,400. The salaries of the remaining staff are decided by the heads of the institutions.

Additionally, the support fund for covering the labor costs of sports coaches will increase 6.7 percent to €7.8 million. The salary support measure for instructors of groups participating in the Song and Dance Festival tradition will also continue with €2.7 million earmarked for the measure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Ossinovski not paid for Tallinn city council chair work, continues as MP

14:35

Search for new Health Board director fails

14:10

Network operators happy about decision to auction 5G frequencies

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

13:17

Wastewater study: Level of coronavirus in Estonia remains unchanged

12:49

Minimum wage for cultural workers to increase to €1,400

12:21

Estonia wants to decide how plastic reduction will be reported

11:55

Estonian MFA: China's pressure on Lithuania 'unacceptable'

11:25

Tartu to begin paying energy price compensation in January

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Tallinn extends first sick leave day compensation scheme until June

09:52

Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

09:27

Council fears 25,000 Narva households may seek energy compensation

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

08:35

Gallery: Santa visits Riigikogu members during last sitting of 2021

08:24

Narva council elects chairman as new mayor

08:08

Riigikogu speaker tests positive for coronavirus

16.12

Some 3,500 people have used option to get vaccinated at home

16.12

Rise in labor costs faster than EU average in third quarter

16.12

Peeter Ernits: Why is the cabinet hiding culprits of cold storage scandal?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

16.12

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

15.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

16.12

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

16.12

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

15.12

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: