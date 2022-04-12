Union umbrella organization seeking €1,749 minimum wage for cultural sector

Tarvastu Library.
Tarvastu Library. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
The Estonian Employees' Unions' Confederation (TALO) wants to increase the minimum monthly wage of cultural sector employees with degrees to €1,749 in 2023. According to TALO board chairman Ago Tuuling, the minister of culture agrees that sector employee wages deserve a bigger hike.

TALO is applying for an increase by the Ministry of Culture in the minimum monthly wage of cultural sector employees paid from and supported by the state budget as well as the wages of local government employees from the current €1,400 to €1,749 in 2023. The unions' confederation is likewise seeking additional funding for paying Estonian Public Broadcasting's (ERR) creative workers.

"The final minimum wage numbers will be established once the agreement is signed," Tuuling said, explaining that the umbrella organization is applying for the cultural sector's minimum monthly wage to be increased to match next year's forecast average wage. "We submitted our application on Monday, and should receive an answer within seven days."

Sometime over the next two weeks, TALO intends to discuss their proposal with various institutions.

"We have actually already talked about this with the minister of culture, and have already reached key agreements," he continued, referring to Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center). "The minister considers [the requested increase to €1,749] justified. As wage levels have remained lower than we have sought in previous years, he found that one year we should have a bigger hike, with which we would then achieve the result that the additional sums in successive years wouldn't be so big, but they would remain on the rise."

TALO has submitted requests for increases to minimum wages since 1992, when it first began holding negotiations with the state government regarding wages and social guarantees paid from public funds as well as with other employers such as local governments. The unions' confederation aims to ensure that all employees throughout Estonia receive equal treatment as well as equal pay for equal work.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

