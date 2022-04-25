Culture ministry to study effect of artist and writer's pay

The Ministry of Culture.
The Ministry of Culture. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of Culture has declared a tender to study the practice of paying for creative work and gauge the effects of creative salary instruments.

"We have been paying 64 artists and writers a creative stipend over three years that has allowed them to concentrate on their work. There have been proposals to widen the instrument both in terms of the number of recipients and applicable fields. The study will tell us whether we are on the right path and whether it should continue," the ministry's deputy secretary general for the arts Taaniel Raudsepp said.

The analysis should evaluate principles for funding creative work in the future and what kind of additional government intervention would be needed for cultural versatility and sustainability.

The effects of the artist and writer's pay instrument in 2015-2021, possibilities for expanding the number of recipients in 2023-2030 and the inclusion of other fields will also be looked at.

The study will focus on creative fields in the ministry's administrative area: architecture, design, performing arts, film, music, literature and art.

The ministry has announced intent to amend the Creative Persons and Artistic Associations Act to determine shortcomings in relevant remuneration and describe possible intervention on the level of policymaking through additional support or other measures. The study is expected to yield policy recommendations and proposals.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

