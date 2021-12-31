Culture ministry state aid fund to be carried over to 2022

Culture
The Ministry of Culture.
The Ministry of Culture. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Culture

The government made a decision on Thursday to carry over the Ministry of Culture's coronavirus crisis state aid into 2022, allowing the ministry to provide another €2.8 million in state aid to the sector next year.

Minister of Culture Tiit Terik said the ministry is currently working on the criteria, which will establish the state aid distribution plan.

"If analyses show us that additional support is needed for the preservation and development of our sector, then we will take that into government," Terik said.

The culture minister told ERR on Thursday that the ministry is also looking for ways to continue funding for the Estonian Aviation Museum (Eesti Lennundusmuuseum), but the museum would not receive the €170,000 it asked the ministry for.

Part of the ministry's crisis state aid resources have not been used in 2021 as restrictions have not been valid in the initially thought capacity. The government's decision on Thursday came after the Ministry of Finance previously proposed to annul an earlier decision, which would not have seen the 2021 reserves being carried over into next year's state budget.

The state aid package for culture and sports for 2021 was €42 million.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

