Professor: Higher education short €100 million

News
Margit Sutrop.
Margit Sutrop. Source: Andres Tennus/Tartu ülikool
News

The field of higher education needs an additional €100 million in funding, head of the Riigikogu higher education support group, professor of practical philosophy at the University of Tartu Margit Sutrop said on Vikerraadio.

Sutrop (Reform) said that while her aim is not to pit university lecturers against general school teachers, the situation today is that those teaching the teachers are often paid less. She said that pay of both professors and schoolteachers should grow.

The hosts asked Sutrop what is stopping the ruling Reform Party in a situation where it holds the education and finance portfolios and is running the government. The professor said that money gained in one area means taking it away from somewhere else.

"This year's priorities include teachers' salaries for which €30 million was allocated. Research and development funding was also hiked. While some of it will reach higher education providers, it will not be enough. Grants for doctoral students will also be hiked and they will be allowed to work as junior research fellows. They will be eligible for the average salary that will be over €1,600 next year. But the supervisors of those same doctoral students often make only a little more or even less in smaller universities," the MP said.

Sutrop said that the necessary €100 million would likely have been found in the 2022 state budget if it had not been for the coronavirus crisis and the need for investments on the eastern border.

"One possibility is to involve private capital. Is our coalition partner spending €70 million on free public transport more of a priority than higher education," Sutrop asked.

The Reform MP said that €100 million is the bare minimum needed for the normal functioning of higher education.

"The budget of Harvard University is a quarter of the Estonian state budget and something we will never achieve. But the budget of the University of Helsinki is what Estonia spends on higher education in total."

Sutrop said that higher education requires strategic decisions that rulers have been avoiding for years, especially in a situation where the number of students has fallen drastically since the last reform.

"How to reduce duplication? In which areas do we wish to be successful, where would it make more sense to send students of less popular subjects abroad. The number of students has fallen by a quarter since the free higher education reform. We cannot escape making these strategic choices if we want to offer competitive education and avoid young people going to foreign universities," Sutrop said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit

16:01

Tallinn stock exchange refuses to admit OA Coffee shares to trading

15:38

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

15:29

Beyond PISA: Investment in top tech education key to Estonia's success

15:00

Estonia needs to nearly double CO2 emissions cuts in some sectors

14:20

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13:46

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

13:11

EDF concerned over low turnout at Okas snap training exercise

12:08

Professor: Higher education short €100 million

11:33

Poll: Kallas losing grounds among Reform voters

11:00

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

10:29

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

10:07

'Rahva teenrid': Resolving record electricity prices brings many challenges

09:52

Ministry demands return of part of Ironman competition grant

09:07

Lääne County artificial snow run makes up for lack of the real stuff

09:04

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

08:24

Electricity price to fall further on Monday

06:37

Daily: President Karis joining Beijing winter games political boycott

12.12

Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

12.12

RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java-related vulnerability

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

10:29

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

09:04

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

12.12

Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

12.12

RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java-related vulnerability

12.12

Nationwide Christmas peace to be declared from Jõgeva Sunday afternoon

11:00

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: