Tallinn University cuts degree programs over lack of funding

Tallinn University (TLÜ) has canceled six Estonian-language bachelor's and master's programs this autumn due to lack of funding, the institute's senate council decided this week. Universities have complained about underfunding for years.

Degree programs in information sciences, integrated handicrafts and technologies, environmental management and recreation management have been scrapped by the university for the 2022/2023 academic year.

"Unfortunately, not opening these curricula was an inevitable choice, because with the available resources, the university is no longer able to carry out the same amount of studies," said Helen Joost, academic affairs manager at TLÜ.

The decision was made to close these six programs because the university is not obligated by the government to teach them. She said the university will decide which programs to reopen in the future this fall.

Tallinn University Rector Tõnu Viik told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday that 10 percent of degree programs had been suspended.

"This is a very large number and affects a large number of people, but university funding has reached such a catastrophic level for Tallinn University that we simply cannot continue with the same level of academic activity, and are therefore forced to limit our academic activity," he said.

The university will instead open part-time programs in advertising and public relations, English language and culture, administration and business administration, and law.

These are suitable for people who want to study and work at the same time, Joost said.

Tuition is free for full-time, Estonian-language studies; part-time studies must be paid for by the student.

