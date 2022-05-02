Universities forced to cut costs if additional funding not made available

News
University of Tartu's main building at night.
University of Tartu's main building at night. Source: Urmet Kook
News

Outstanding contracts under public law are not necessitating cuts just yet, while universities say that austerity cannot be avoided should higher education not see a 15-percent hike in funding this fall.

Kalle Hein, University of Tartu financial manager, explained that universities' decision not to sign new public-law contracts last autumn does not mean costs need to be cut right away.

"The university has a budget of €211 million this year of which €62 million in activity support is tied to its contract with the government. For as long as the new period's contract remains unsigned, the university will receive one-twelfth of last year's activity support volume.  Therefore, we are still receiving support every month.

Necessitating cuts in the future is the fact that higher education funding has fallen from 1.5 percent of GDP to 1.1 percent in the last ten years, with inflation punching holes in universities' budgets and forcing them to curb admissions or stop offering some fields of study.

"Even though the number of high school graduates is on the rise, the University of Tartu will not be boosting admissions. And if things stay the way they are, we will need to find other avenues for cost-cutting," Hein said.

The problem is deepening, especially for smaller universities offering arts education. Rector Ivari Ilja of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) explained that the education his school provides is hugely expensive due to the need for individual instruction.

"We teach a lot of different subjects. All of them – whether we're talking about musical science, theater – are crucial for Estonian national culture.

Universities are hoping to see a higher education funding hike of 15 percent by fall. Provided it does not happen, EMTA will have to close some specialties, Ilja admitted.

Mart Kalm, head of the Estonian Academy of Arts, also said that cuts are in order if additional funding cannot be secured.

"I have nothing concrete yet. We are in the middle of relevant discussions but there are no agreements yet. A hike of 15 percent would keep the relative importance of higher education funding from falling further," Kalm said.

It is likely that no solution to hike higher education funding to 1.5 percent of GDP again can be found before Riigikogu elections in 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Several nesting wild storks slaughtered in Türi municipality

14:58

Omniva first quarter results impacted by Ukraine war, rising energy prices Updated

14:33

Use of public transport back on pre-crisis level

14:08

Elektrilevi gets new supervisory board

13:44

Jaak Juske: Free higher education must not come at the expense of quality

12:49

Music manager Benno Beltšikov dies

12:20

Estonia has received nearly 35,000 refugees

11:47

Eesti Energia to restore oil shale reserves

11:10

Flow of donations in Estonia slowing, Ukraine still needs help

10:48

Opposition parties want Riigikogu debate on Aliens Act amendments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

30.04

Kallas: Russia should be pushed out of Ukraine

29.04

Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

29.04

AirBaltic CEO: Passengers think Baltics are unsafe destinations

30.04

Trad.Attack! release Estonian version of famous Ukrainian folk song

30.04

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Estonia passes 34,000

08:30

Universities forced to cut costs if additional funding not made available

25.04

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: