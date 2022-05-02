Elektrilevi gets new supervisory board

Legislative amendments have led to a mandatory change in the make-up of the supervisory board at electricity grid distributor Elektrilevi.

The new legislation, which amends the Electricity Market Act, requires that the supervisory board of a distribution network company may not include people in a leading position in a company belonging to the same group, in this case grid distributor Elektrilevi and generator Eesti Energia.

The Elektrilevi board had until now included Hando Sutter, who is also head of Eesti Energia, Andres Vainola, head of Eesti Energia subsidiary Enefit Power and Einari Kisel, supervisory board member at Eesti Energia.

The three have been replaced by Tõnu Grünberg, Sven Kirsipuu and Tiina Drui on three-year terms, following a proposal by the state-owned supervisory boards nomination committee and a decision by Eesti Energia's board.

Elektrilevi is permitted three to five supervisory board members.

Grünberg is also board chair of Greenergy Data Centers, Drui is a consultant and Kirsipuu is Undersecretary of budget policy at the Ministry of Finance and supervisory board member at state lottery firm Eesti Loto, at Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), and also with the North-Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) as well as the Ida-Viru Investeeringute Agentuur.

