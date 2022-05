Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) suggests Estonia has received 34,883 war refugees since February 27.

A total of 23,075 people have applied for temporary protection.

Accommodation is provided for 4,384 people, including 1,678 children.

Sunday saw the arrival of 723 refugees (including 114 children) of whom 430 in transit or planning to move on.

--

