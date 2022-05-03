Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

News
Estonian border (picture is illustrative).
Estonian border (picture is illustrative). Source: (Sergei Stepanov)
News

The Riigikogu has voted down a bill which would have canceled Estonia's signature to the Estonian-Russian border treaty, by 53 against to 28 in favor.

The proposal for withdrawing from the agreement, signed in May 2005 between then-foreign minister, now MEP, Urmas Paet (Reform) and Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, came from the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

EKRE said that the agreement gives tacit assent to the continued occupation of territory which belonged to Estonia, by the Russian Federation.

EKRE deputy chair Mart Helme said the Paet-Lavrov agreement had been a serious error.

He said: "Via this agreement, the Republic of Estonia concurs with the Kremlin's view that the Tartu Peace Treaty has expired."

"It at the same time permanently gives de jure recognition to the continued occupation by Russia of the post-Tartu [peace treaty] Estonian territories, and cedes the areas beyond Narva and a part of Petserimaa, and depriving us of the right to demand compensation for those occupied territories."

"There is no substantive justification for transferring 5.2 percent of Estonia's land area, territorial waters and airspace to a foreign power," Helme went on.

Helme also said that the hitherto still-born ratification process of the 2005 agreement should be finally ditched.

"While the border agreement has not been ratified by either country's parliament, now is the time to stop that process. Russia has launched a full-scale war against Ukraine and threatened retaliation against all states that have assisted Ukraine. By withdrawing from the agreement, the Estonian state would be giving a strong assessment of Russia 's policy of conquest and the threats to its neighbors," Helme, a former Estonian ambassador to Russia, went on.

Helme also said some Reform Party politicians' view that the newer agreement would better ensure Estonia's long-term security was wishful thinking.

"Ukraine had both a land border agreement and a naval base agreement with Russia. Russia threw these in the trash-can with an easy move of the hand, and started fighting, despite the agreements. The transfer agreement does not give us any additional guarantees," Helme added, and said that no alternative border agreement should be drawn up either.

"Estonia is not in a hurry to conclude a border agreement. No dictator or empire is forever. So far, the current temporary line of control is suitable for us, and this maintains the hope of the Seto people to regain their original territories from the future, democratic Russia," Helme went on.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee, said that in the current circumstances, the ratification of the border agreement cannot in any case proceed, adding that his party rejected withdrawing Estonia's signature to the 2005 agreement.

The 1920 Treaty of Tartu dealt with the post-War of Independence Estonian state and its border with the fledgling Soviet Russian state. Its border delineation lay somewhat to the east of the present-day border, and included Jaanilinn (present-day Ivangorod, a literal translation of the original name and lying on the other side of the Narva River from Narva) and its hinterland in the northeast, and, in the southeast, the town of Petseri (present-day Pechory) and environs, and also much of the shoreline of Lake Pihkva (Pihkva järv – Pihkva is the Estonian name for the nearby Russian city of Pskov - ed.).

The southeastern border cuts historical Setomaa, a cultural unique area, in half and has led to issues such as problems with crossing the border to visit family graves.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:25

Support for Ukrainian refugees rises among non-Estonians

15:10

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

14:48

Virtual forum for Estonians worldwide to be held, broadcast live Thursday

14:21

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

13:43

Estonian foreign minister in Israel: Russian aggression affects whole world

13:19

Trucks waiting a week or more to cross border into Russia

12:53

Estonia, Russia seeking ways to pay out pensions across border

12:28

Statistics: Industrial production up nearly 8 percent on year to March

12:27

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

11:41

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

15:10

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

02.05

LNG terminal: Elering talking alternatives, Alexela about blackmail

02.05

Several nesting wild storks slaughtered in Türi Municipality

12:27

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

29.04

Estonia's annual inflation hit 19 percent in April

08:39

Finland axes nuclear plant cooperation with Russia

02.05

Daily: Naissaar island to be redeveloped as visitor attraction

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: