Wednesday is flag day, marking Tartu Peace Treaty signing 102nd anniversary

News
The original Tartu Peace Treaty, signed 102 years ago today.
The original Tartu Peace Treaty, signed 102 years ago today. Source: EV100
News

Wednesday is a flag day in Estonia, marking the 102nd anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty, the primary document which signed an independent Estonia into being.

All state and local government agencies must fly the blue-black-white, as must legal persons as defined under public law. For private citizens, flying the flag is optional.

The flag should be raised no later than 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday, while it should be lowered at sunset – 4.37 p.m. in Tartu on Wednesday, and three minutes later in Tallinn.

Tartu

The day's festivities focus on Tartu, venue for the treaty's signing in 1920, an act which signaled the end of the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence.

At 9.00 a.m. in Estonia's second city, memorial wreaths are to be laid at the War of Independence Memorial in the Paulus Cemetery (Pauluse kalmistu), and at the Raadi cemetery (Raadi kalmistu), at the grave of military officer Julius Kuperjanov (1894-1919), who fell in the independence war.

At 10.00 a.m. at the Kalevipoeg war memorial, Tartu council chair and former culture minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Col. Riivo Valge, who is deputy rector of the Estonian Military Academy (Kaitseväe Akadeemia), and Henri Pehk, a representative of the E!K!L! student fraternities, will speak, followed by speeches by high school students at Tartu Peace Square (on Vanemuise 33) at 11.00 a.m. Student councils will place candles and a wreath at the bas-relief of Jaan Poska, one of the founders of Estonian independence.

More speeches follow at 12.00 p.m. at Tartu Peace Square (Vanemuise 33).

The two major museums in Tartu, the city museum (Linnamuuseum) on Vene 17, and the Estonian National Museum (ERM), are hosting thematic exhibitions to mark the day.

The city museum exhibition (link in Estonian) introduces the history of the Tartu Peace Treaty and the role of the city in peace talks, with tapestry of the textile artist Anu Raud "Tartu Peace"on display, as well as a virtual showing of the Tartu peace negotiations, using 360-degree technology which allows the viewer to feel like an observer of the negotiation process. 

At the ERM, the permanent exhibition "Meetings" ("Kohtumised") allows browsing the original Tartu Peace Treaty with the help of a digital tablet, while at 4 p.m. a tour takes place entitled "For Freedom" ("Vabaduse eest").

Those who don't want to leave home can follow a virtual exhibition (link in Estonian) here (link in Estonian).

Tallinn

Wreaths will be laid at 12.00 p.m. at the Victory Column in Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), attended by President Alar Karis, Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov.

A gala concert takes place in the large hall at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater's (EAMT) concert hall at 6 p.m.

Haapsalu

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. in the western town of Haapsalu, by which time members of the Defense League's (Kaitseliit) youth wings, the Kodutütred and Noored Kotkad, will have placed 102 on the candles next to the War of Independence Memorial. Bishop Tiit Salumäe will lead the memorial service.

The Treaty of Tartu was signed on February 2 1920, by the Republic of Estonia and the fledgling Soviet Russian state, establishing Estonia's borders and guaranteeing the independent state. The anniversary has been marked annually in free Estonia ever since, while a legal act, the 2005 flag act, codifies this.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:15

Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

12:12

Gallery: US F-15s join Belgian F-16s at Ämari air base

11:48

Health minister: Wiser to take greater steps in lifting restrictions

11:11

Winter weather to continue throughout February

10:45

Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

10:13

Ministry: Number of individuals seeking asylum in Estonia rose in 2021

09:47

Estonia's industrial production volume grew by 6.4 percent last year

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

08:44

Wednesday is flag day, marking Tartu Peace Treaty signing 102nd anniversary

08:15

Health Board and Agency of Medicines to merge

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

01.02

M/S Estonia disaster TV series to start production in May

01.02

Pole vaulter sets new domestic record in US competition

01.02

Covid close contact quarantine for schoolchildren lifted from next week

01.02

Cultural editor: Cinemas' biggest problem is audience comfort zone

01.02

Gallery: 13th annual Documentary festival DocPoint opens

01.02

Enefit Green: One wind farm would create up to 300 jobs

01.02

Analysts: Estonia's criticism of OECD minimum tax rules is reasonable

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

01.02

Health Board: 325 hospitalized patients, 6,520 new cases, 4 deaths

01.02

Baltic PMs to discuss easing coronavirus restrictions on Friday

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: