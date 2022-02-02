Foreign minister to UN Secretary General: Russia threatens global peace

Russia's actions pose a threat not only to the region, but also to the security of the whole of Europe, and ultimately, to global peace, foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) says.

Liimets said Tuesday that: "Russia's actions pose a threat to the security of Europe as a whole and to global peace."

The foreign minister made her remarks in the context of a phone call she made with Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres, discussing the security crisis in Europe and current and future cooperation.

"This is why I emphasized the need to continue diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the situation, while remaining ready to give a decisive and strong response in case of a military escalation by Russia. We also consider it crucial to call on Russia to respect international law and the principles of the UN and the OSCE," Liimets continued, according to a ministry press release.

Liimets said that she was glad that the UN Security Council discussed the situation in Ukraine on Tuesday also, since the issue continues to need extensive and comprehensive attention.

Liimets and Guterres also spoke about current and future cooperation in the digital domain.

"Estonia has contributed actively to various UN discussions on digital affairs and cybersecurity and we are happy to boost our cooperation with the UN on these topics even further," the foreign minister added.

Liimets also reiterated an invitation to the UN secretary-general to visit Estonia, the ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!