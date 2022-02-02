Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

On Wednesday morning, 352 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and 7,124 new cases - a new record - were reported.

Of those in hospital, 208 people have a serious case of the virus and 76.4 percent - 159 patients - have not been vaccinated. Fifty-nine new cases were opened.

Two people died, a 62-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man. In total, 2,039 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

During the last day, 13,189 tests were analyzed and 7,186 were positive. The positive share was 54.5 percent. This is a record-high number of positive tests.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 371.5 per 100,000 people, compared to 595 for non-vaccinated people.

174 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 2,456 were administered in total. As of this morning, 407,090 people had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 5,763.23 per 100,000 people.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

