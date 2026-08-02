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Gallery: Setos elect new leader at one-day Seto Kingdom

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The 33rd Seto Kingdom Day took place in Mikitamäe on Saturday. August 1, 2026.
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In a traditional direct vote at Seto Kingdom Day in Mikitamäe, Setos and guests elected local culture advocate Ingrit Kala the next ülembsootska, or leader of the Seto people.

Now in its 33rd year, the annual Seto Kingdom Day in Southeastern Estonia returned to Mikitamäe on Saturday, where sprawling grounds at the heart of the village were packed with celebrations, contests and showcases of the Seto language, food, culture, history and people.

The event culminated with the direct election of a new ülembsootska, chief regent of the Seto god-king Peko and ceremonial leader of the Seto people.

Thousands of people took part, lining up in front of their preferred candidate and gripping a rope extending from each to cast their vote.

Kala defeated fellow candidate and former nuursootska, or youth regent, Rain Oper, by a margin of several hundred supporters.

Succeeding Jalmar Vabarna, Kala will be joined in her role as leader of the Setos for the year by returning nuursootska Maria Grünberg, who was elected by children and teens the day before.

The 33rd Seto Kingdom Day took place in Mikitamäe on Saturday. August 1, 2026. Source: Leevi Lillemäe/ERR

"You have to be there for your own people, of course, and when you are invited somewhere, you go and bring them your blessing," said Kala, noting that it's important to work beyond the Seto community as well, to boost their visibility.

Kala added that developing and preserving the local Seto language would be one of her priorities as ülembsootska, noting that fewer people speak it today.

"Especially for young people, so that the Seto language doesn't disappear completely," she emphasized.

'There's always something'

Local resident Signe said Seto Kingdom Day brings together not just Setos, but those who feel connected to the Seto identity as well.

"I haven't lived here long — this is now my second year living in Setomaa," she said, adding that she had followed her heart to the region.

For Signe, one of the most important parts of the annual celebration is that it brings people together, reconnecting familiar faces and giving them a chance to catch up.

"There's always something," she added. "It's the little things that make it a wonderful day."

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Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

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