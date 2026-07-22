Seto Kingdom to be proclaimed for a day on August 1

On the first Saturday of August, the Southeastern Estonian village of Mikitamäe will become the Seto Kingdom for a day, welcoming thousands to celebrate all things Seto.

Launched in 1994, Seto Kingdom Day is an annual gathering of Seto people, friends and supporters from both near and far, celebrating the Seto language, food, culture, history and people.

Hosted in various parts of the region on a rotating basis, the 33rd Seto Kingdom will be proclaimed in Mikitamäe, located halfway between Räpina and Värska, with events centering around the Savioro open-air grounds at the heart of the village.

Village elder Piret Kase said the return of the kingdom to Mikitamäe is "both a great honor and a great responsibility for our village," as local organizers hope attendees leave with fond memories of the event.

"This is the day one Setomaa village comes alive with the Seto language and Seto culture washes over everything," said chief organizer Maarja Saarine.

The pinnacle of the event, she added, will be the election of a new ülembsootska, the ceremonial leader of the Seto people.

Competitions and currency

On August 1, the day will begin at noon with the proclamation of the Seto Kingdom, followed by a program packed with everything from food and drink tastings to traditional Seto dance, strongman and handicraft competitions, and performances by groups of traditional Seto leelo singers, musicians and more on two stages.

The kingdom grounds will also offer guests plenty of food, drinks and handicrafts to enjoy on site or take home with them, with a special area reserved for Seto and local vendors and an activity area for kids.

Attendees can keep an eye out for guests and delegations from neighboring regions, including Võros, Mulks and Votians, and the Seto Bank will even issue its own currency for the day on site, giving visitors the chance to exchange euros for colorful Seto Kroons.

Seto children and adults voting for the next ülembsootska, or regent, at the XXVI Seto Kingdom Day in Küllätüvä. Aug. 3, 2019. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Festivities will culminate with the election of the next ülembsootska, or regent of the Seto god-king Peko, at 4 p.m.

According to legend, Peko sleeps under Petseri Monastery in the historical Seto capital that, like much of the Seto people's ancestral territory, now lies on the other side of the border with Russia.

The people's vote

In a unique display of direct democracy, candidates for the year-long role of ülembsootska stand onstage while voters line up and cast their vote simply by holding onto a long string leading to the candidate of their choice.

Anyone, including those from other regions, cultures or even countries, is permitted to participate — the only rule is that the voter's hand must be holding the string for it to be counted.

The current ülembsootska, Jalmar Vabarna, ran against his own sister, two-time former ülembsootska Jane Vabarna, in Saatse last year, sparking one of the highest vote counts in the election's history.

Together with the children's own elected nuursootska, the regent serves as a leader and representative of Seto people across Setomaa and beyond.

Likewise to be announced are the kingdom's new chief brewer, baker, pie-maker, strongman, master musician, wordsmith and more, followed by the Seto Kingdom's own unique military parade.

Rounding out the evening this year is a celebration with live music by Zetod.

"The Seto Kingdom is a truly special event on the summer calendar," Kase said. "The kingdom is proclaimed anew each year, yet each time it is unique and unlike any other."

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