ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The XXVI Seto Kingdom Day was held in Küllätüvä. Aug. 3, 2019.
Open gallery
58 photos
Photo: The XXVI Seto Kingdom Day was held in Küllätüvä. Aug. 3, 2019. Author: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

For the 26th time, the Seto Kingdom was proclaimed for a day in the Setomaa region of Southeastern Estonia, this time in the tiny village of Küllätüvä. The pinnacle of Seto Kingdom Day, which is one of the highlights of the Seto calendar, was the democratic direct election of the next ülembsootska, or regent of the god-king Peko.

Saturday's events included competitions to determine the kingdom's new masters of various foods, drinks and hadicrafts, as well as the next royal musicians and dancers.

Those not dressed in Seto folk costumes were issued visas to the kingdom, which also boasted its own post office with custom, limited-edition Kingdom Day stamps and a bank where euros could be exchanged for Seto kroons, or crowns, accepted by all vendors in the kingdom.

Representatives of other minorities were also in attendance, including a 50-strong delegation from Mulgimaa, a region just south of Viljandi.

Regent elections

Three candidates were up for election as the Setos' next ülembsootska. Voting in the Seto Kingdom takes place via direct election, with voters lining up and holding onto a long string leading to the candidate of their choice.

In a close race, Setomaa Municipal Council chairman Rein Järvelill — known according to Seto tradition as Järvelille Rein — was elected with 463 votes.

Triinu-Liis Tarros — or Tarrose Triinu-Liis — was elected the next nuursootska, or youth regent, at the Seto Kingdom's Children's Day, or latsipäiv, in the village of Navikõ on Friday.

Both leaders promised to help improve life in the Setomaa region, which de facto extends beyond the modern-day border with Russia.

"I want for the Seto people to do something now as well," Järvelill told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," speaking in the Seto language. "Anything — even something very small. Learn even just three words in the Seto lanugage, or learn the Seto language. Maybe write some poems, or helps build up their family home. Everyone needs to do something; only then will we move forward."

"I deal with the youth," Tarros said regarding her new role. "I help them and listen to their troubles. I can see that the future of Setomaa is actually in the hands of its youth and children, and I plan on showing them how beautiful Seto culture is to ensure that they keep it up."

Kingdom every August

Following the confirmation of the new royal court, the official program concluded with a traditional Seto military parade, showing off the might of the region's defenses, which included a unit of spinners together with their spinning wheels.

Celebrations then continued with a kirmas with live music by the local Nedsaja Küla Bänd.

The first Seto Kingdom Day was proclaimed in Obinitsa in 1994. Since then, Estonia's Seto people have proclaimed the kingdom anew in a different Seto village on the first Saturday of every August.

The next Seto Kingdom Day will be held in Võmmorski in 2020.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

setomaaseto kingdom day


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

02.08

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

02.08

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

Opinion
04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

Business
01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
04.08

Gallery: Seto Kingdom proclaimed in Küllätüvä

04.08

Ministry hoping to grant minors right to seek psychiatric care

04.08

Police stop damaged Atko bus, discover driver on 17-hour shift

04.08

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

02.08

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

02.08

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: