Setos elect new king

Urmo Uiboleht after being elected on August 4, 2024.
Urmo Uiboleht after being elected on August 4, 2024. Source: ERR/Arp Müller
On Saturday, the Seto people elected their new representative – or king – for the year at the day-long festival Seto Kingdom Day at Obinitsa village in south Estonia.

Director of Tartu Private School Urmo Uiboleht was elected king – or ülemsootska – after a vote. He lives in Küllätüvä village in Setomaa.

The setomaa.ee website outlines the importance of the ceremony: "As in any proper kingdom, the Setos determine their king as well: he is named after Peko, the Seto folk hero. According to legend, Peko is sleeping eternally in a sandstone cave near Petseri. He cannot rule the kingdom alone and thus the Setos are governed by his representative, chosen by the people in his behalf, called the Regent of Peko, the King of Setos. Peko appears in sleep to his earthly representative and dispenses orders that the Regent must convey to the people."

Urmo Uiboleht. Source: Lauri Varik/ERR

Uiboleht will take up the role for the next year. 

The Seto Kingdom celebrations began in 1994 to preserve and revitalize the Seto language and culture.

Organizers estimate that 5,000 people attended this year's event, which included Seto leelo folk singing, playing instruments, dancing and a military parade.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Top
