Setos elect Jalmar Vabarna their new ülemsootska

The Setos celebrated Kingdom Day on Saturday in Saatse, where the Seto kroon was in use, the Seto anthem was sung, the Seto army marched and a new ülemsootska was elected. The people overwhelmingly chose Jalmar Vabarna as the ülemsootska, or earthly representative of the mythical King Peko.

On Saturday, Setos from both Estonia and across the border gathered in the small village of Saatse to celebrate the Seto Kingdom Day, the largest Seto gathering of the year. It was the first time the event had been held in Saatse, and also the debut of the Seto Kingdom train, which made its first runs during the celebration.

"This year is special because we have the Kingdom train. Never before has a train operated in the Kingdom. We organized this so people could also get to the museum," said Seto Kingdom's chief organizer Ingrit Kala.

As tradition dictates, the Kingdom Day also featured the selection of the Setomaa Kingdom Masters — the best in wine, beer, hansa (a traditional homemade spirit), sõir (a Seto cheese), bread, pastries and handicrafts. Musicians, dancers and singers were also recognized. Spontaneous singing broke out among the crowd as well.

But the most important vote of the day was for the new ülemsootska. There were two candidates this year: former ülemsootska Jane Vabarna and her brother, Jalmar Vabarna. The winner was determined through a public vote, with supporters gathering behind their preferred candidate.

Jane Vabarna received nearly 370 votes, while Jalmar Vabarna earned just under 900, marking one of the highest vote counts in recent years. According to Jalmar Vabarna, the strong result reflected work already done rather than promises made during the campaign. Until now, he said, the timing hadn't felt right to run for ülemsootska, but this year, Peko gave him the push he needed.

"Already five years ago — maybe even earlier — people gathered on the grass during Kingdom Day. The previous sootska said that when Peko gives you the push, you have to run for ülemsootska. At the time, it wasn't right yet. This year, Peko gave me that push, and so I ran. Even if I hadn't wanted to, you can't go against Peko's word or resist his push," Vabarna said.

"For me, it's important that our cultural events are done well. I'm an event organizer myself, so I'll be contributing with my full knowledge and energy. I'll continue, in the best possible way, the work I've been doing for over 20 years. This is the kind of work I'll keep doing — so that Setomaa becomes ten times more well-known," said Vabarna.

