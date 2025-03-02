Narva becomes Finno-Ugric capital of culture.

On Saturday, Narva was named the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture. As the cultural capital of Finno-Ugric peoples, Narva can emphasize its Finno-Ugric origins and serve as a place where kindred nations can come together during challenging times.

Narva is a predominantly Russian-speaking city but has deep Finno-Ugric roots. Baltic Finnic tribes have lived in the area for centuries and the title of Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture could encourage local residents to explore their heritage.

"A significant number of people living in Narva have ancestors who were Ingrian Finns, Izhorians or Votes. This is still an important part of their identity," said Jaak Prozes, an advisor at the Fenno-Ugria Foundation.

"There are many people here with Finno-Ugric roots, yet they are all perceived as Russians. Some don't even know where their ancestors came from. This is a great opportunity to research one's life story and family origins," said Ekaterina Kuznetsova, organizer of the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture program.

During challenging times, the border city serves as a symbolic gathering place for kindred nations.

"The fact that today we cannot meet our kindred peoples on the other side of the border [in Russia] or visit them means that we must make an effort on this side to create reasons to come together. This is where the European cultural space truly begins and I believe this is the right place to unite the Ugric peoples," said Urmo Uiboleht, the high elder (ülemsootska) of Setomaa.

Events showcasing Finno-Ugric culture will take place in Narva until the end of the year. In Estonia, the title of Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture has previously been held by Obinitsa in Setomaa and Abja-Paluoja in Mulgimaa.

--

