X!

Narva becomes Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture

News
Narva becomes Finno-Ugric capital of culture.
Narva becomes Finno-Ugric capital of culture. Source: ERR
News

On Saturday, Narva was named the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture. As the cultural capital of Finno-Ugric peoples, Narva can emphasize its Finno-Ugric origins and serve as a place where kindred nations can come together during challenging times.

Narva is a predominantly Russian-speaking city but has deep Finno-Ugric roots. Baltic Finnic tribes have lived in the area for centuries and the title of Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture could encourage local residents to explore their heritage.

"A significant number of people living in Narva have ancestors who were Ingrian Finns, Izhorians or Votes. This is still an important part of their identity," said Jaak Prozes, an advisor at the Fenno-Ugria Foundation.

"There are many people here with Finno-Ugric roots, yet they are all perceived as Russians. Some don't even know where their ancestors came from. This is a great opportunity to research one's life story and family origins," said Ekaterina Kuznetsova, organizer of the Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture program.

During challenging times, the border city serves as a symbolic gathering place for kindred nations.

"The fact that today we cannot meet our kindred peoples on the other side of the border [in Russia] or visit them means that we must make an effort on this side to create reasons to come together. This is where the European cultural space truly begins and I believe this is the right place to unite the Ugric peoples," said Urmo Uiboleht, the high elder (ülemsootska) of Setomaa.

Events showcasing Finno-Ugric culture will take place in Narva until the end of the year. In Estonia, the title of Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture has previously been held by Obinitsa in Setomaa and Abja-Paluoja in Mulgimaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:10

Nearly a thousand sauna fans gather for this year's marathon in Otepää

09:07

Narva becomes Finno-Ugric Capital of Culture

08:59

Foreign minister: Europe must prove it can help Ukraine

08:50

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We can no longer trust the US

08:37

Gallery: Demolition blasts rock ERR's new TV building construction site

08:22

Foreign ministry official: Europe must step forward if US pulls back

08:05

Expert: Zelenskyy did not really think his US visit through

01:30

Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise Updated

01.03

Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

01.03

Court: Termination of support payments to children in care is unlawful

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonia left out of London summit on Ukraine, despite being key eastern flank ally

01.03

Free world needs a new leader, Kaja Kallas says after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

01.03

Estonian universities prepare for next year's admissions amid stricter rules

01.03

Estonia's PM, FM pledge support for Ukraine after Trump's clash with Zelenskyy Updated

01.03

Isamaa chair: Trump humiliated all of Ukraine with Zelenskyy tirade

01.03

Hundreds of drivers hit with Independence Day parking fines

01:30

Reform MP: Oval Office drama could mark start of western alliance's demise Updated

28.02

Trailblazing Estonian tech app Skype to cease operations this year

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo