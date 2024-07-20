Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

Just like learners of other languages, heritage language speakers need support and encouragement, not to have their language anxiety stoked. The variety in Estonian as a heritage language, meanwhile, is actually indicative of the endurance of the Estonian language itself, find University of Tartu (TÜ) linguists Mari-Liis Korkus, Adele Vaks and Virve Vihman in an article that first appeared in the magazine "Oma Keel."

Researchers are becoming increasingly interested in the varieties of languages spoken abroad, leading to the increasing use of the term heritage language, or pärandkeel. In Estonia, however, this term is relatively new and used rarely. In this article, we compare heritage language with other similar concepts, describe characteristics of Estonian as a heritage language and also introduce what heritage languages are spoken in Estonia.

Introduction to the terminology

The term heritage language, or pärandkeel, refers to a home language that differs from the societal language and which a child thus learns based on limited input. The boundaries of this concept are at times blurred, as various forms of bilingualism overlap and it isn't possible in every individual case to unequivocally say whether someone is a heritage speaker or not.

The following chart compares various concepts related to bilingualism, which differ in terms of language acquisition and/or use, including the concept of heritage language.

More comprehensive information about concepts and studies related to bilingualism can be found in a 2021 Estonian-language review of the literature by Reili Argus et al (link to PDF).

Estonian as a heritage language

A typical example of Estonian as a heritage language is that of väliseestlased, or diaspora Estonians. To illustrate, we'll use the Canadian-born 40-year-old Uku Michael as an example. He acquired Estonian as his native language, or emakeel, from his parents, and English as well once he started kindergarten.

Uku Michael's Estonian differs from those of his peers in Estonia. As he has acquired the language from a more limited circle of speakers, his vocabulary may reflect words from his parents' generation no longer in use by young people in Estonia; moreover, his vocabulary is more limited than that of his peers. English, which has been used by Uku Michael alongside Estonian for most of his life, plays its own part as well: we can pick up on the English-influenced pronunciation of the letter R in his speech, and perhaps the more frequent use of the passive voice has found its way into his Estonian (e.g. "Olin koolis kiusatud," meaning "I was bullied in school"), which is entirely grammatical, just much less common in Estonia [as opposed to the active "Mind kiusati koolis"].

Each variant of Estonian as a heritage language has its own distinguishing features, influenced by the societal language(s) with which Estonian is in contact as well as what generation the speakers are.

The Estonian-born Emma, who moved to Norway with her parents at one year old and who picked up Norwegian when she started attending kindergarten there, speaks Estonian a bit differently than her parents do, who moved away from Estonia as adults. Should Emma herself start a family in Norway as an adult, then her children's Estonian will differ in turn from her own. Should Emma's grandchildren also grow up in Norway, they may no longer speak Estonian.

American linguist Joshua Fishman described the stages of heritage language shift within communities with the three-generation model: immigrants arrive speaking their native language, their children grow up bilingual and grandchildren already only speaking the language of their new homeland. The heritage language is no longer needed in everyday life, and even within the family, they talk in the majority language.

Even so, Fishman already noted that national identity is often more long-lived than language: a third-generation Norwegian Estonian may not speak the Estonian language, but still feel connected to Estonia.

Such trends, however, do not constitute absolute rules: if Emma or Uku Michael's grandchildren visit their great-aunt in Estonia every summer, chat with relatives their age in Estonia on Snapchat and attend the Song Festival with their Estonian choir from Toronto or Stavanger, then they have plenty of reasons and opportunities to speak Estonian.

To that end, motivation – both kindling and sustaining it – is also partly in the hands of Estonians back in Estonia: studies show that with each passing generation, heritage language speakers experience increasing language anxiety around relatives in their home country because they feel like they don't speak the language "well enough."

If we encourage and support the learning and use of Estonian even when it sounds a bit different, we become one variety of language richer and open up opportunities for new generations of heritage language speakers to forge a stronger connection with their Estonian identity.

In the words of Ellen Valter, general manager of the KESKUS International Estonian Center project in Toronto, "We out here who still speak Estonian – with mistakes maybe – but in our hearts we're Estonians."

Heritage languages in Estonia

Within Estonia, the native languages of immigrants could be considered heritage languages. According to the latest, 2021 census, a total of 243 different native languages are spoken in Estonia.

According to the same census results, 27.5 percent of Estonia's total population is of foreign origin, including 13.4 percent of the total population belonging to the first generation, 7.7 percent of the second generation and 6.4 percent of the third generation thereof. In this context, first generation is defined as permanent residents of Estonia who and whose parents were born abroad; second generation as those who were born in Estonia but whose parents were foreign-born; and third generation as those with at least one parent born in Estonia and all grandparents born abroad.

Of Estonia's population of foreign origin, most numerous are Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Finns and Latvians. In light of this demographic distribution, Estonian linguists have paid a great deal of attention to studying Estonian language acquisition and use among people of Slavic origin in particular.

The Russian-speaking population that has been of interest to reachers for a long time has been living in Estonia for several generations, and in some areas (particularly in Ida-Viru County), the proportion of native speakers of Russian is significantly higher than that of native speakers of Estonian; alongside the Russian-speaking population, the Russian language has continued to remain in Estonia.

If in the previous century, the Estonian language contained more Russian influence than the other way around, nowadays the Russian spoken in Estonia is being increasingly influenced by Estonian. These influences are reflected first and foremost in the vocabulary, which has adopted a whole slew of Estonianisms (e.g. helkur, or reflector, topsik, or cup, and haigekassa, or sick fund [from the old Estonian name for the Estonian Health Insurance Fund]).

Despite the fact that Russian is not an official language of Estonia, it is also widespread among native speakers of Estonian (or other languages). For example, Russian is still taught in many schools today as a second foreign language.

As Russian is primarily spoken in areas dominated by the Russian-speaking community, it is not unequivocally clear whether Russian spoken in Estonia can be considered a heritage language or not.

Estonia's Ukrainian-speaking population, meanwhile, includes two distinguishable groups: longtime residents and newcomers. Due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022, the number of new settlers, i.e. the first generation of Estonian Ukrainians, grew significantly.

While the Ukrainian language had previously been spoken mainly at home and in local Ukrainian organizations, opportunities for preserving the language have now expanded somewhat. For example, the Freedom School (Vabaduse Kool) in Tallinn is the only school that has the Ukrainian language written into its curriculum.

In light of these changes, however, a new wave of research can be launched to track how the Ukrainian language as spoken in Estonia, which can at least in the coming years be considered a local heritage language, persists and changes.

At the Estonian level, there is a wider debate about whether local indigenous languages, or põliskeeled, should be counted as heritage language, as this largely depends on a given language community and the society surrounding it. Previous approaches referred to languages including Võro (võro), Livonian (liivi) and Lutsi (lutsi) as heritage languages. The respective statuses of these languages vary somewhat, and they often aren't people's first languages, but acquired later in life instead.

The situation for Southern Estonian languages is somewhat better. For example, in Võru County, students can take Võro language as an elective in school, and the proportion of language speakers in Southern Estonia is relatively high.

Nevertheless, indigenous languages have not been imported, so to speak (like Russian, Ukrainian and English); these were the languages historically spoken on the territory of [what is now] Estonia. Thus the designation indigenous language is more vital here than heritage language.

Should a Võro move abroad, however, they (and their descendants, if they speak Võro) could be described in the future as a carrier of a heritage language. Ultimately, the choice of term in a particular context depends on its purpose and emphasis.

In conclusion

The term heritage language is useful for distinguishing a language that is acquired and used in certain specific conditions. It's also useful for understanding why and how children of emigrants may speak the language differently than those who have grown up in Estonia. Even so, it is important to remember that the term heritage language refers primarily to the circumstances surrounding the acquisition, not necessarily to the level of language proficiency.

For every person who acquires Estonian as a heritage language, their language proficiency will depend very much on their surrounding community and on how many opportunities they have to hear and use the language.

To that end, it's worth knowing that heritage language speakers need support and encouragement, just like learners of other languages. It is that which is valuable that is passed down [to younger generations]. If the Estonian language is being passed down and spoken all over the world, in different ways and in different contexts, that is a sign of the endurance of the Estonian language!

This article appeared in the Spring 2024 edition (link in Estonian) of "Oma Keel," a magazine published by the Mother Tongue Society (Emakeele Selts).

Mari-Liis Korkus and Adele Vaks are doctoral students in Estonian and Finno-Ugric Linguistics at the University of Tartu (TÜ); Virve Vihman, PhD, is an associate professor of psycholinguistics at TÜ.

