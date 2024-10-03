Stories from Canadian Estonian diaspora at heart of new Vikerraadio show

This Friday, October 4, a new series will premiere on Vikerraadio that tells the story – through the lives of diaspora Estonian families living in Canada –of remaining Estonian abroad.

In September 1944, more than 80,000 people fled Estonia to escape the advancing Soviet forces. In the years to follow, around 17,000 of them would eventually reach Canada, where many established themselves in key fields and built successful careers.

Alongside those achievements, they also kept the Estonian language and culture alive in exile. According to Canada's 2021 census, 23,460 Canadian residents identified themselves as being of Estonian origin; of these, 5,550 listed Estonian as their native language.

Who are these Estonians living 6,500 kilometers away from Tallinn? Do they still eat sprat sandwiches on dark rye bread and dance the reinlender? What sacrifices have they had to make in order to remain Estonian? How do they feel about the homeland, and what do they miss most?

In Vikerraadio's new seven-part series "Abroad and at Home" ("Kodus ja võõrsil"), Ave-Marleen Rei visits seven families in Canada. Each one has their own personal story to tell about what it means to remain Estonian.

"On top of the stories of the generation that had to flee Estonia, we'll also hear from the second and third generations, whose stories have largely gone untold until now," Rei highlighted.

"The oldest participant in the series is 98 years old, and the youngest is 16," she continued. "They all speak in Estonian, and they all recognize that their Estonian background is part of their identity."

Rei noted that for the first generation, remaining Estonian abroad was pretty much a given. "For the second and third generations, it was already a matter of choice, and required a strong commitment – or pressure from their parents," she continued. "My encounters with these families left me with a warm feeling inside – and the realization that Canadian Esonians are a truly unique group."

In the first episode of the series, Asko Kütti, his children Toomas Kütti and Katrin Kütti-Otsa and Toomas' kids Eva and Mihkel Kütti share their experiences of living far away from their homeland.

Asko Kütti was born in Petseri in 1926, and attended school in Tartu. He is living history, having personally witnessed the Great Fire of Petseri in 1939, the 1944 March bombing of Tallinn as well as the firestorm that followed the bombing of Dresden in 1945.

After building a career in Canada's construction industry, Kütti dedicated his free time to scouts and the preservation of the Estonian language and culture. During the show, listeners will hear about the secret messages he exchanged with his parents, who remained in Estonia, as well as the valuable items smuggled from Estonia to Canada tucked away inside photo albums.

Starting October 4, "Abroad and at Home" ("Kodus ja võõrsil") will on Vikerraadio on Fridays at 7:05 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!