Slow progress finding Estonian-proficient Tallinn kindergarten teachers

A kindergarten in Tallinn.
A kindergarten in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The recruitment of kindergarten teachers with sufficient Estonian skills has been progressing slowly in Tallinn, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

A dearth of teachers with C1-level Estonian language skills could potentially leading to the closure of some playgroups.

While initially, 220 teachers were needed by fall, the number has now been cut to 80.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said the extension was needed so that the school year could start on schedule at the start of September.

Speaking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK), Jašin said: "We certainly have kindergarten spots available. The question is whether they are as close to home as is possible, or are in another part of the city. We're currently putting the pieces together on this puzzle, to find the optimal and most convenient solution."

Schools are still required to prepare for the transition to Estonian-language instruction in primary grades, where teachers are expected to have C1-level proficiency.

The same challenge faces kindergartens, where recruiting teachers has proven particularly difficult.

Aleksei Jašin. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Jašin said that over half of the required 90 kindergarten teachers for Tallinn are still lacking, which could lead to the closure of some playgroups, and the need to find new placements for children.

Pärje Ülavere, director of two Tallinnkindergartens, said these should have all their teachers by term-time, though she expressed concern about moving children between different institutions.

She said: "From the parents' perspective, it's not right to move children from Haabersti to Lasnamäe if there happens to be a teacher with Estonian-language instruction and a few available spots there."

"Groups are already formed, and some have been together for several years. I'm very doubtful that this is the best option," Ülavere told AK.

While there are no major concerns in Tallinn's schools, a meeting between city officials and school leaders on Tuesday revealed tensions.

This followed the government's decision last week to extend the deadline by another year for some Russian-language school teachers to reach B2-level proficiency.

Edgar Roditšenko, the director of Tallinn Mahtra School in Lasnamäe said this had led to complications and confusion.

In any case, schools in Tallinn are largely prepared for the transition to Estonian language instruction in primary grades, AK reported.

Tallinn city government said it plans to discuss the next steps in August.

The Common European Framework for languages runs from A1, beginner level, to A2 (elementary), B1 (pre-intermediate), B2 (intermediate-upper intermediate) through to C1 and C2, which are the proficiency levels.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Maria-Ann Rohemäe.

