Tallinn to make childcare benefit available to those not on kindergarten waiting lists

Tallinn is removing the requirement that a child must be on the waiting list for three municipal childcare institutions to receive support for childcare services.

Under the current regulation, one of the conditions for receiving childcare support is that the child must be listed in the Tallinn education information system as a candidate for a place in three municipal childcare institutions, with the expectation of securing a spot within a month. However, at next week's Tallinn City Council meeting, a proposal will be on the agenda to repeal this requirement.

According to the proposed amendment, support will henceforth be provided for children who are not listed in any municipal childcare institution's waiting list, and the payment of support will cease if the child is admitted to such an institution. Additionally, the recipient of the support may use it to cover expenses related to speech therapy, special education or other child-related support services, as well as for educational trips and utility costs.

The explanatory memorandum accompanying the draft notes that the changes aim to give families the opportunity to choose a childcare institution based on factors important to them (such as worldviews or teaching methods) and to increase the flexibility of how the support can be used.

"The requirement to place a child on the waiting list of three municipal childcare institutions to receive support and then to switch institutions once a spot is secured may not always be in the best interest of the child. Changing kindergartens is generally not easy for a child, and they may experience adjustment difficulties," the memorandum states.

Every parent who wishes to secure a place in a municipal childcare institution will retain the right to list their child as a candidate and to accept an offered spot at a time that suits them.

The memorandum also notes that as a result of the change, the city will gain a more accurate overview of the actual demand for places in municipal childcare institutions and the timing of this demand.

This year, Tallinn's budget for supporting childcare services is €4.9 million, and 1,615 children are currently receiving childcare support. It is not yet clear how much the proposed changes will cost the city, as it is difficult to predict the exact financial impact, according to the memorandum.

If the city council approves the regulation next Thursday, it will take effect on September 1.

According to the coalition agreement, private schools, kindergartens and childcare providers are considered part of Tallinn's educational system, and a transparent model for supporting their activities from the city budget will be developed. "Private kindergartens often offer alternative educational programs and methodologies, and the city's support system encourages the development of such institutions, increasing the diversity of educational opportunities in the city," the explanatory memorandum states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!