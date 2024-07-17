Only one fifth of teachers pass required Estonian language proficiency exam

Desks at Mustamäe State High School. Photo is illustrative.
Desks at Mustamäe State High School. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
Only 20 percent of teachers to take B2- and C1-level Estonian language proficiency exams last month passed. According to Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), the government is now discussing one-year contracts for ambitious teachers, writes Delfi.

Under the transition to Estonian-language education, as of August 1, teachers who want to continue teaching in Russian must be proficient in Estonian at the B2 or vantage level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR); those who want to teach in Estonian must be proficient at the C1 or advanced level, the online news portal reported (link in Estonian).

Early in June, 395 educators took the B2-level language proficiency exam, and another 388 took the C1-level exam. The results out Monday, however, are unfortunate: only 90 teachers, or 22.7 percent, successfully passed the B2 exam, while just 70 educators, or 18 percent, successfully passed the C1 exam.

Such large-scale failures to pass the exams means that many schools are now faced with the problem of how to replace teachers that don't meet minimum language proficiency requirements starting this fall. Principals and local governments are already asking the state what to do in cases where an ambitious teacher may have fallen just a couple of points short of passing their exam.

Speaking to Delfi, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas said that the government intends to discuss the matter on Thursday.

Kallas has come up with a plan for teachers who have already achieved B1-level proficiency, are continuing to study Estonian and are actually capable of achieving B2 proficiency in the near future – to sign a one-year contract for services (töövõtuleping in Estonian) instead, which can be replaced with a new employment contract (tööleping) once they have passed the B2-level exam.

She added that this same opportunity will not be extended to those who have only achieved A1-level proficiency or who aren't actively studying Estonian.

According to the minister, there are currently more than 600 teachers in Estonia who do not meet B2-level requirements, but she nonetheless believes that many teachers already studying Estonian will achieve this proficiency level in the near future, and that no classrooms will end up going empty this fall.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

