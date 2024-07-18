Teachers studying for B2 exam likely to get temporary employment contracts

Teachers who have not yet reached C1 level Estonian, but are studying to improve their language skills, may be offered temporary contracts this autumn when education reforms start.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) made the proposal to the government, which is now under discussion.

On Wednesday, Kallas said a one-year transition period is being considered for teachers who have passed B1 and are studying to pass B2. Her comments came after it was revealed yesterday that only 20 percent of teachers passed the B2 and C1 exams held in June.

Eesti 200 Chairman Margus Tsahkna on Thursday confirmed Kallas had proposed the change to the government. He said this will not hold back the transition to Estonian-language education.

"In August 2024, nothing will change as regards the language requirement for teachers in general education schools. What we are talking about is those who already have B1 level and who are learning Estonian today to achieve at least B2 will have their contracts terminated so that they can be given a temporary contract for a period of one year, until August 1, 2025. But this does not mean that they will automatically have something extended, it is up to school leaders to decide," said Tsahkna.

If the decision is "attacked" and labeled as backtracking on the transition policy, this is "misinformation," the chairman said.

"It's just very practical, for those people and teachers who are studying for B2, who have B1, to let the principal decide. It is common sense and there is not one millimeter of backtracking on the goal of moving to teach in Estonian," he added.

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said there is no way to oppose the proposal submitted by Kallas. "And there is general agreement [within the government] to go ahead with this plan," she said.

The move would help teachers who know Estonian at an intermediate level but still need to study further.

Kallas said: "In the exam that we had in June, there were certainly a lot of teachers who passed, for example, the B2 exam, but got 52 points or 53 points. You need 60 points to pass. They have a little bit left to finish. We are giving them that opportunity, and the language office has also said that some teachers are a few months short of passing the B2 exam."

The education minister said no exceptions will be made for teachers who need to teach in Estonian on September 1.

From the start of the new school year, teachers teaching in Russian must speak at least B2 level Estonian and those who teach in Estonian C1 level.

--

