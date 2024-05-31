Minister: Language Board can address Narva teachers Estonian issue

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200).
Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Around 100 schoolteachers in the eastern Estonian town of Narva do not meet baseline language proficiency requirements, a situation the city government there calls "critical."

Most of this number are unlikely to be able to pass an Estonian language exam by August, and as a result, most have received layoff notices already.

Teachers are required to achieve B2 level in the Common European Framework (CEF) of proficiency, and exams are being held next month.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) will now dispatch the Language Board (Keeleamet) to Narva to address the issue with those subject teachers who do not speak Estonian.

The minister said the board has the competency to assess teachers' efforts in learning Estonian and to make individual decisions.

Teachers who are currently only at A2 level, for instance, are unlikely to be able to get to B2 any time soon.

No clear solution to this has yet emerged, though the minister has said she remains optimistic about the June tests, an optimism not shared by the city's mayor, Jaan Toots (Center).

Jaan Toots. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Toots said many teachers who lack sufficient Estonian language skills are older, more experienced, and highly qualified so far as their subject goes, meaning their loss would be a significant blow to Narva.

As an aside, Minister Kallas and Mayor Toots also signed an agreement to transfer the responsibility to the state of an adult learning center, but only by doing so with a pen and paper – the digital signature process failed.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

