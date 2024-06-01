Eesti 200 throws Züleyxa Izmailova out of party

Züleyxa Izmailova has been ejected from coalition party Eesti 200. It is not clear yet whether she will remain sitting with the party's faction at the Riigikogu.

Eesti 200's board made the decision at a meeting Friday, citing citing repeated violations of the party's bylaws. The media had this week reported a public clash between her and party Secretary General Igor Taro.

Izmailova had herself up to now been a board member of Eesti 200, after joining the party two years ago. She became an MP around a year ago.

Eesti 200 Secretary General Igor Taro said that the party had given Izmailova numerous opportunities to prove herself a team member, but her criticisms of the party made via the media was unacceptable.

Taro said: "Colleagues have repeatedly given Izmailova opportunities to thrive as a member of a team, but following the media coverage of the public hearing of the environment committee earlier this week, she once again crossed the line of patience and goodwill."

"When a board member publicly declares the entire policy of Eesti 200 does not meet her expectations, it is likely most reasonable for her to pursue her political ambitions elsewhere," Taro added.

"We sensed in the ensuing days that many other members shared similar beliefs regarding her divisive behavior. Having differing opinions on political issues is all perfectly normal, but repeatedly attacking and damaging the party's reputation in the public media is simply not acceptable," Taro continued.

Taro conceded that the Eesti 200 board's decision to dismiss Izmailova had not been unanimous, but was decided by a majority, with five in favor, and two: MP Hendrik Johannes Terras and Izmailova herself, opposed.

MP Aleksei Jašin and party founder and Education Minister Kristina Kallas were not present for this vote, and the latter told ERR that she read about Izmailova's expulsion from the party via the media.

At the same time, Kallas said she was aware of the potential expulsion ahead of that event.

The minister said she believed that expelling Izmailova was not the right decision and had expressed this to her party colleagues.

Taro said that the party had frequently had to fight fires following statements Izmailova had made, calling it an "ongoing pattern" which recurred "every few months."

"Each time, she targets a fellow faction member, creating a series of attacks which harm the party's reputation. Then, instead of resolving issues internally, her first step has always been to go through the media or social media public posts," Taro added.

For her part, Izmailova, as noted also a member of the Eesti 200 board, had previously stated many times that distrust and tensions had been ongoing within the board for some time.

For instance, Izmaolova noted back in March that a significant proportion of the Eesti 200 faction did not know who had participated in the preparation of crucial decisions for the party, such as the turnaround in support for offshore wind farms, where they had taken part and when.

Eesti 200 leader Margus Tsahkna had however found cause to reprimand Izmailova, in a letter to party members, for allegedly making false accusations.

Tsahkna also said this matter had been addressed repeatedly, and that Izmailova's conduct had ben unreasonable.

Taro, an MP himself, added that Eesti 200's parliamentary faction will decide on Monday whether Izmailova can continue to sit with them and vote with them, even as a non-member.

Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Eesti 200 won 14 seats at the 2023 Riigikogu election, its first parliamentary mandates after being founded in 2018. Soon after, the party entered coalition with Reform and the Social Democrats.

Züleyxa "Zuzu" Izmailova, 38, became an MP a year ago, replacing Johanna-Maria Lehtme, who had stepped down following controversy over the destination of funds raised via donations to Ukraine.

Izmailova joined Eesti 200 in May 2022, and is a former Green Party leader. Prior to joining the Greens in 2015, she had been a Social Democratic member (2005-2012).

She also sits on the Riigikogu's rural affairs committee.

Izmailova had complained earlier this week that Igor Taro, the chair of the Riigikoug's environment committee had barred her from asking questions and participating in the discussion at a public hearing on nuclear energy. Izmailova had said in the media that whenever she approaches that committee, "some people start sweating and panicking."

Taro responded to Izmailova's criticism by stating that all members of the Riigikogu could attend committee meetings, but speaking rights are reserved for committee members and invited guests.

