Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

News
Chairs put up on student desks in an empty classroom. Photo is illustrative.
Chairs put up on student desks in an empty classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

International schools are concerned that language proficiency requirements coming into effect on August 1 will force their teachers to leave their jobs, leaving the schools themselves empty in turn. Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) admits that the two-year transition period has not been sufficient, and is prepared to discuss special conditions with these schools.

A minimum requirement of B2, or vantage, proficiency in Estonian under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) was implemented for all teachers back in 2011 already.

Two years ago, August 1, 2024 was set as the deadline after which schools may no longer conclude employment contracts with teachers that do not meet this requirement. This transition period, however, didn't take into account the situation at Estonia's international schools, where the majority of foreign teachers do their daily work in English.

"Our faculty must be proficient in English to at least the C1 [advanced], C2 [mastery] level, and we don't use Estonian in our work at all – not in teaching, not in administrative tasks, not in training, nowhere," explained Audentes International School principal Anneliis Kõiv. "So this raises an awful lot of questions and puts us in a difficult position."

According to Kõiv, foreign-language teachers fall under the Aliens Act, which is a bit of a gray area unto itself, as international qualifications differ from Estonia's. Their chief concern is why a foreign teacher should be required to be that proficient in Estonian if they aren't teaching the language to their students.

Teachers at Tallinn European School (TES) agree, working at an educational institution aimed primarily at offering an education to children of the international community and whose curriculum is set at the EU level.

"We feel that, by enforcing this rule, the ministry is going against the EU regulation of free movement of workers, and the part that actually very clearly says you cannot discriminate against foreigners for a position based on a language," said Gerry Massa, an English teacher at TES.

"And none of the other European Schools have this requirement – from Brussels to Frankfurt to Spain, and so on," he added.

Estonia's education minister admitted that the state has not sufficiently verified compliance with the language proficiency requirement, which is why this requirement, due to enter into force in less than six months' time, caught schools so off-guard.

Even so, she disagrees with the notion that foreign-language teachers don't come in contact with the local linguistic space.

"All other conditions imposed on a school nonetheless apply under Estonian law," Kallas noted. "Among them, teacher qualifications, maintenance and health requirements for school buildings and classrooms as well as all other requirements are based on the laws of each [EU] member state. What distinguishes them is the curriculum they are allowed to teach."

She declined to say that language proficiency requirements should be relaxed, as hoped by foreign teachers. Nonetheless, the ministry is slated to meet with various parties in the coming weeks to discuss these schools' needs as well as possible special conditions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:55

Tallinn monitoring minors ordering alcohol from food couriers

13:23

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

12:55

'Robin Hood' redistribution tax: Which municipalities will win and lose?

12:27

Interior minister to Orthodox church congregations: Let us value freedom together

11:55

€35 million Balticconnector gas pipeline repair work finished

11:45

New study suggests age limit, safety requirements for cargo bikes

11:12

Expert: Giving up oil shale political, not knowledge-based or economic decision

10:29

Nearly 6,000 people visit Riigikogu's Open House Day

09:52

Expert: U.S. foreign policy to remain on isolationist path for a while longer

09:24

Producer price index down 3.9% on year in March

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

08:08

Colonel: Russia prepared to risk using tactical air force again

21.04

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo