B2 Estonian language requirement dropped for international schools

Plans to set a B2 Estonian language requirement for teachers at international schools has been dropped by the government.

"A long discussion with the international schools and also an analysis of EU law showed us that the B2 level is not a valid requirement in EU law, as these teachers do not need to use Estonian in their work. Therefore, we have amended the regulation's requirement for these teachers to B1 level, which is in line with the language requirements for long-term residents in Estonia. Teachers in international schools have until 2026 to bring their language skills up to B1 level," explained Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) at the government's weekly press conference on Thursday.

The rule was due to enter into force in September when the transition to Estonian language education starts.

--

