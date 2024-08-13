Vladimir Svet: Bus drivers need support learning Estonian

Opinion
Vladimir Svet.
Vladimir Svet. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

It is inconceivable that a bus driver would be unable to explain to a passenger in the official language how a specific bus route operates or what time they will arrive at the desired stop, writes Vladimir Svet.

The concern expressed by the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises regarding the feasibility of complying with language requirements for bus drivers is understandable and reflects the complex situation in this sector's labor market. However, it is important to remember that language requirements for specific professions are established based on the nature of the job. When considering the substance of the proposal, it is crucial to carefully think through possible measures to support companies and bus drivers.

A bus driver's daily work is not limited to safe and skillful driving. It is essential that their communication with passengers is adequate and that they can assist passengers within the scope of their duties.

Relaxing language requirements could lead to a decline in service quality, which in turn could result in real problems for passengers. Figuratively speaking, it is inconceivable that a bus driver would be unable to explain to a passenger in the official language how a specific bus route operates or what time they will arrive at the desired stop.

We must ensure at both the state and local government levels that bus services across Estonia function well, are environmentally sustainable, and that the service is convenient, high-quality and safe for passengers. If companies face difficulties in hiring bus drivers, there is a risk that they may not be able to continue providing quality service at the contracted volume.

The concern raised by the union must be addressed without compromising on service quality and language requirements, using state resources in the most targeted way possible.

The Language Board is analyzing potential solutions, but I believe we should start by offering language support to the current bus drivers. I plan to discuss possible options with the responsible ministers, such as organizing targeted language courses for bus drivers through the Integration Foundation.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

