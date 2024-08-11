Association calling for reduced Estonian language requirements for bus drivers

In a proposal sent to the Ministry of Education and Research, the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises (AEL) has suggested lowering Estonian language proficiency requirements for bus drivers but also stepping up proficiency checks for taxi drivers.

"Given the labor shortage and digitization of customer interactions, relaxing language requirements for bus drivers is justified," wrote association CEO Kersten Kattai in a letter to the ministry at the end of last month.

Currently, bus drivers are subject to a B1-level Estonian language proficiency requirement. The same B1-level proficiency requirement also applies to cab drivers, both those on ride-hailing apps as well as traditional taxis, however language proficiency isn't verified when issuing a taxi driver's service provider card (teenindajakaart).

"But the Language Inspectorate can only carry out language proficiency checks once the Inspectorate has received a complaint," explained Language Inspectorate director general Ilmar Tomusk.

A cab driver's contact information is often obtained with the help of the Tallinn Municipal Police Department, and the driver is then summoned for a language proficiency check.

"It's not uncommon for such a driver to claim that they aren't actually a taxi driver, and that that was just a one-time ride," Tomusk said regarding these proficiency checks.

The AEL wants companies within the same industry to be treated equally. In its letter, the association proposes that an A2 language proficiency requirement and corresponding proficiency checks should be imposed on the entire passenger sector, including bus drivers, taxi drivers – meaning also drivers on ride-hailing apps – as well as domestic passenger-facing employees on ships, trains and planes.

"Due to plans to develop and expand public transportation, the need for bus drivers will not disappear; rather, it will actually increase instead," Kattai underlined in the AEL's appeal.

The association notes that two-thirds of bus drivers in Estonia are currently over the age of 55. According to an OSKA transport sector labor forecast issued by the Estonian Qualifications Authority, two-thirds of all bus drivers will need to be replaced within the next ten years.

The OSKA study likewise suggested simplifying language proficiency requirements for bus drivers.

"City bus drivers rarely have to interact with passengers, making B1-level language proficiency unnecessary; the A2 level would suffice," the study stated. "This would allow people with limited language skills and those still learning the language to start working in this field, thereby alleviating the shortage of bus drivers."

In the AEL's letter, Kattai explained that the use of digital tools and platforms on buses has significantly increased in recent years, reducing the need for bus drivers to interact with passengers. Therefore, the association believes that such a high language proficiency requirement is unjustified, especially given that ongoing development efforts to improve the convenience of public transport are also focused on the development of digital solutions.

Inspectorate prefers improving proficiency

"Debate regarding language proficiency requirements for bus drivers is certainly welcome, but at this time I cannot comment on whether lowering the proficiency requirement from the B1 to the A2 level is appropriate," Tomusk said in his response to the AEL.

He emphasized that bus drivers' language proficiency must be good enough to understand Estonian-language traffic signs and other road markings, and that drivers must be able to inform and instruct passengers in Estonian in case of emergency.

"As a reasonable alternative to reducing the proficiency requirement, we could also consider improving the language skills of bus drivers who do not meet the requirements," the Language Inspectorate chief added. This is the approach that was used, for example, with educators.

The AEL is also opposed to the solution that employers should be required to verify language proficiency when hiring employees.

"In the taxi industry, this solution is already unsuitable due to the fact that the vast majority of cab drivers operate as private operators, so they would essentially have to supervise themselves," Kattai pointed out.

Self-supervision is not practically feasible, and would create an unequal situation in terms of language requirements, the association stressed.

Members of the Union of Estonian Automobile Enterprises (AEL) include major bus companies and carriers such as Tallinn City Transport (TLT), Hansabuss and GoBus.

