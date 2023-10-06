Bus companies want driver training age lowered to beat shortages

News
Bus.
Bus. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Bus companies are worried about the deficit of younger drivers and want the government to lower the training age. The average age of Estonia's buses drivers is close to 60 but there are very few ready to take their places when they retire.

"The average age is very, very high. For example, at Hansabus, the average age is 58, and if you draw a parallel, the youngest is 24 and the oldest is 82. And what worries me is that the under-35s make up 3 percent, so you don't see that much new blood coming in," said Hansabus manager Indrek Halliste.

The company is missing almost 10 percent of its drivers and Halliste said the whole sector has a similar problem.

Studies also show that two-thirds of drivers plan to retire over the next decade.

Hansabuss is not the only company with concerns – Tallinn City Transport would hire 100 more drivers tomorrow if it was possible.

The companies lay part of the blame on the legal minimum training age.

"You can start driving a bus when you're 24, but every young person has made their career choice by then," Halliste said.

Kaido Padar, head of Tallinn City Transport, said: "The demographic situation is also real – 50,000 fewer people will enter the labor market in five years. And if we think that 50,000 of them are going to go abroad to study, the sooner you can make it clear to young people that this is a great job, that you can contribute, the sooner this fight for people will start."

The reason the current rule is in place is because young people are perceived to be riskier drivers.

Bus firms proposed lowering the training age to 20 in 2018, but no action was taken.

Sander Salmu, deputy chancellor at the Ministry of Climate, said the age limit comes from a European Union rule which has since been changed.

"We have made a proposal to the Riigikogu to lower the minimum age to 21. But at the same time, [we have proposed] having a longer professional training period, 280 hours, to meet the concerns of the sector in particular," Salmu said.

He said the age limit could be lowered to 20 but additional steps need to be taken. Additionally, this would only be a national regulation and drivers could not make international journeys until they were older.

The proposal has been submitted to the Riigikogu. If it is passed, it will enter into force on July 1, 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

21:16

Prices could rise slightly at end of year

20:15

Bus companies want driver training age lowered to beat shortages

19:40

Educational inequality is the face of Russian schools in Estonia

19:10

Six-month Euribor stays at same level as previous week

18:46

Artist Peeter Laurits wins Baltic Assembly arts prize

18:00

Gallery: Preparations underway for construction work on former EKA plot

17:40

Some Ida-Viru schools applied for bonuses for teachers without Estonian skills

17:09

Ministries asked to cut car fleet expenses

16:45

Tobias' rediscovered original version of 'Jonah' to premiere in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

14:27

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

21:58

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: