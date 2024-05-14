Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

News
Taxis (illustrative).
Taxis (illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Riigkogu members on Tuesday voted down a bill that, among other things, requires taxi drivers to have sufficient knowledge of the national language.

Ammendents to the Language Act and the Public Transport Act proposed by the opposition party Isamaa were dismissed at the first reading.

Thirty-nine MPs voted to reject the bill, 15 against, and 30 were absent.

Isamaa's Tõnis Lukas, a former minister of culture, said a large number of workers have entered the labor market with no previous knowledge of Estonia and poor or non-existent language skills

He said the situation has gotten out of hand in the service industry and new regulations are needed.

Lukas also claimed that if there are no rules, the Estonian language will disappear from public use.

The government agreed it would not support the draft last month, although Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said there are plans to amend the LLanguage Act.

The Ministry of Education told ERR last week that there is no big problem with taxi drivers' language skills, and complaints are rarely received.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:13

Experts: No need to worry about the impact of solar storms today

20:08

Baltics, Benelux countries agree to recognize higher education qualifications

19:58

Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

19:50

Tallinn wants more funding for education budget, snow clearing

19:20

Time of mother's arrival in Estonia still unknown in Suure-Lähtru case

18:50

Former Sputnik employee charged with breaking international sanctions

18:23

Fixed home loan interest rates could become cheaper than floating rates

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo