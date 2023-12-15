Tallinn night buses to serve Nõmme and Viimsi from January

Night bus in Tallinn.
Night bus in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Following the success of the pilot project earlier this year, the City of Tallinn has now announced that night buses will now operate year-round, including new routes to Nõmme and Viimsi. Adjustments to existing routes will also be implemented, enhancing accessibility for more passengers.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) confirmed that, from January, the night bus service will become a permanent feature of the city's public transport network with expanded services to Nõmme and Viimsi.

"The pilot project, which ran from spring to fall, demonstrated a clear demand for this service. Next year, we are expanding to include Nõmme and Viimsi, areas that previously lacked this service and from where we received significant feedback requesting night buses," said Svet.

"The modifications made to existing night bus routes are data-driven. We are optimizing the routes based on information gathered during the test period and feedback from riders. Buses will make a small loop through high-density areas at the end of their routes. We will continue to make necessary adjustments based on passenger feedback," he added.

The city has allocated €830,000 for the night bus service for the upcoming year.

Natalie Mets, Tallinn's official nightlife advisor, noted that the city was the last capital in the European Union without night time public transport.

"It's gratifying that in developing Tallinn's nightlife, we are becoming more European and people-focused. Night buses enable people to forgo taxis and redirect their savings towards enjoying culture. By making night buses city-wide and extending their routes to Nõmme and Viimsi, they become an integrated part of Tallinn's public transport system."

The starting point for the night bus routes is at the Baltic Station (Balti jaam) county line stop. Night buses operate on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 12:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m. and leave at 30-minute intervals.

There are currently four night bus routes operating in Tallinn until the end of the year. Bus 91 goes to Mustamäe, 92 to Väike-Õismäe, 93 to Pelguranna, and 94 to Priisle.

Starting in January, buses 95 to Viimsi keskus and 96 through Männiku to Vana-Pääsküla will also be added. Buses serve passengers traveling in both directions on these routes and return to Balti jaam after reaching their destinations.

Over the summer, approximately 2,700 people used the night buses on weekends.

For Tallinn residents, the night bus service is free of charge, while regular ticket prices apply to other passengers. Timetables can be found at bus stops and online here.

Editor: Michael Cole

