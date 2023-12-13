Tallinn likely to introduce additional night buses to Pirita and Nõmme

Tallinn City Government is set to make a decision this week regarding the night bus schedule for the coming year. That the buses will run all year round has already been included in the city's draft budget, which is expected to be approved by Tallinn City Council on Thursday.

Launched as a pilot project this May, Tallinn's night buses proved so popular that the city kept them running until the end of the year, although it did reduce the number of departures in the fall and winter. While in summer the night buses ran on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, they do not currently operate on Fridays.

In addition to the current four routes, which run from from the Baltic Station (Balti jaam) (to Lasnamäe, Mustamäe, Väike-Õismäe and Pelguranna), Tallinn plans to introduce two more next year, to Nõmme and Pirita.

"I can tell you that we have quite a lot of demand, or at least it seems that there is a big demand, for the two areas that are currently not covered by night bus services - Pirita and Nõmme. But exactly what form these routes will take and whether they will be the ones introduced will probably become clear in the coming days," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) told ERR.

According to Svet, the statistics on use of the night buses have now been analyzed, with the results showing that the schedules ought should be adjusted slightly to avoid them operating at times when there is least demand.

"The statistics show that it is the nights going into Friday and the hours after 4 a.m. that have been less popular," he said.

Currently, Tallinn's night buses leave at half-hour intervals until 3.30 a.m., while in summer, the last departure was at 5 a.m.

Based on the data collected so far, the most popular destinations for night bus passengers are Lasnamäe (33.8 percent of weekend users on average) and Mustamäe (32.6 percent).

