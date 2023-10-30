Tallinn to replace number 6 with number 5 tram from November 1

As of this Wednesday, November 1, Tallinn's tram number 5 will be reinstated in the Estonian capital, serving the Kopli-Vana-Lõuna route and replacing the number 6 Kopli-Tondi tram which helped compensate for long-term disruptions to regular tram service caused by construction in the city center.

With the return of the number 5 tram, the schedules of all five of the city's tram routes will be updated to ensure more optimal operation, the City of Tallinn said in a press release Monday. Trolleybus schedules will be improved as well.

The number 5 tram will run from Kopli to Vana-Lõuna tänav, with its terminus located near the tram sculpture by Kaarel Kurismaa reopened in 2022. The number 5 hasn't operated the Kopli-Vana-Lõuna route since 2004.

Kaarel Kurismaa's "Tallinna trammi-objekt" sculpture at its reopening in 2022. The number 5 tram will terminate at the adjacent Vana-Lõuna stop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Departure times for trolleybus lines 1, 3, 4 and 5 will be adjusted effective November 1 in an effort to improve their schedule adherence. The weekend schedule for the number 72 bus will likewise be adjusted to better align with the number 4 trolleybus schedule.

As ongoing construction on the new Old City Harbor tramway continues to impact traffic, buses number 1, 2, 9, 11, 14, 15, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, 23, 29, 31, 34, 35, 38, 40, 42, 44, 46, 51, 55, 60, 63 and 66 will continue operating on their detoured routes.

Weekend night bus service continues

The Estonian capital is extending its experimental night bus service through at least the end of the year.

From November 1 through December 31, night buses in Tallinn will operate on Friday and Saturday nights, running every half an hour from 12:30 through 3:30 a.m. The last departure for all outbound night bus routes from Baltic Station (Balti jaam) is at 3:30 a.m.; the last departure from other city districts toward Baltic Station will be at 3 a.m.

The hub for all Tallinn night bus routes is at the county bus stop at Baltic Station. Bus number 91 serves a route toward Mustamäe; bus number 92 to Väike-Õismäe; bus number 93 to Pelguranna and bus number 94 to Priisle.

Click here for more information regarding Tallinn's public transport schedules, routes and stops.

