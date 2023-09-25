Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

News
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023.
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

The temporary number 6 tram, introduced in the wake of the Old Harbor tram line construction work in Tallinn's city center, will continue at least until the end of October. The rest of the tram traffic will return to service in full from October 1.

The city is weighing whether to make the number 6 tram a permanent addition to Tallinn's public transport options. Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that future plans can be made once it is possible to collect and compare public transport data for the whole network again.

"The temporary number 6 line has shown that there is demand for a line linking Kopli and Pärnu maantee. But it is hard to say how much of that traffic will be taken care of by the regular lines. We aim to retain trams service on that heading, will analyze the data and make decisions from there," Svet said.

Part of discussions is whether the new line's final stop should be the Vana-Lõuna tram depot or Tondi. "A diverse trams network is sure to serve passengers' interests, while we need to keep in mind that a complicated traffic situation and existing infrastructure mean there are certain limits. The greatest bottleneck is the Tondi end station's ability to receive trams, as well as traffic density at the Viru roundabout. There is only so much that can be done about the stop's capacity as there is not enough room in the area," Svet remarked.

The deputy mayor also said Tallinn needs to consider the entire trams network once the Old Harbor line is introduced and the Tondi overpass finished.

Trams 2 and 4 returned to service in early September, while lines 1 and 3 will return from October 1. The last time Tallinn had five tram lines was in 2004, after the number 5 line between Kopli and the Vana-Lõuna depot was discontinued.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Finance ministry promises to avoid having to return EU subsidies

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

11:29

Tattar makes history in winning disc golf's US Open

10:37

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

10:28

Estonian beekeepers maintain quality amid influx of cheap synthetic imports

10:21

Unemployment insurance fund head: Allowance period may be shortened

09:52

Viljar Peep's term as justice ministry undersecretary comes to an end

09:06

Minister expedites top civil servants' reduced wage hike bill

08:41

Minister requests nearly €26 million to cover Eesti Raudtee 2023 losses

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

08:02

Events on Latvia-Belarus border so far not felt in Estonia

23.09

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

23.09

Estonian economy ministry considers reducing unemployment benefit period

24.09

Parties in Estonia gearing up for European Parliament elections

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: