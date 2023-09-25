Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

The temporary number 6 tram, introduced in the wake of the Old Harbor tram line construction work in Tallinn's city center, will continue at least until the end of October. The rest of the tram traffic will return to service in full from October 1.

The city is weighing whether to make the number 6 tram a permanent addition to Tallinn's public transport options. Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet said that future plans can be made once it is possible to collect and compare public transport data for the whole network again.

"The temporary number 6 line has shown that there is demand for a line linking Kopli and Pärnu maantee. But it is hard to say how much of that traffic will be taken care of by the regular lines. We aim to retain trams service on that heading, will analyze the data and make decisions from there," Svet said.

Part of discussions is whether the new line's final stop should be the Vana-Lõuna tram depot or Tondi. "A diverse trams network is sure to serve passengers' interests, while we need to keep in mind that a complicated traffic situation and existing infrastructure mean there are certain limits. The greatest bottleneck is the Tondi end station's ability to receive trams, as well as traffic density at the Viru roundabout. There is only so much that can be done about the stop's capacity as there is not enough room in the area," Svet remarked.

The deputy mayor also said Tallinn needs to consider the entire trams network once the Old Harbor line is introduced and the Tondi overpass finished.

Trams 2 and 4 returned to service in early September, while lines 1 and 3 will return from October 1. The last time Tallinn had five tram lines was in 2004, after the number 5 line between Kopli and the Vana-Lõuna depot was discontinued.

