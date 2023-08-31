Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

News
Test run of the new tramline in Tallinn.
Test run of the new tramline in Tallinn.
News

This Friday, trams 2 and 4 will begin running through the streets of Tallinn once again. On Thursday, a successful test run was completed on the newly renovated sections of track in the center of the Estonian capital.

Thursday's test run was carried out on the newly renovated section of the tramline between the Viru roundabout and Suur-Paala.

On Friday, tram lines 2 and 4 will be up and running in the Estonian capital once again. Tram number 2 will return to its regular route, from Kopli to Suur-Paala. Meanwhile, tram number 4 will take passengers along a slightly modified route to Suur-Paala instead of the airport. The line's other terminus, Tondi, stays the same as before.

Tram line number 6 will continue operating until at least the end of September.

Tram routes 1 and 3 are set to be operational again from October 1.

The Vanasadama (Old Harbor) tramline, which is still under reconstruction, is expected to start running in the summer of 2024. Construction work on the line will be fully completed by 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:43

Riigikogu council of elders to discuss parliamentary work after filibuster

19:11

Eesti Gaas raises prices for residential customers in October

19:01

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

18:48

Bank of Estonia economist: No sign of rapid economic recovery ahead

18:12

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

17:47

No government consensus yet on top officials wage freeze

17:13

Estonia to support Slovenia mitigation efforts after devastating flooding

16:42

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

16:39

SDE chair opposes creating special Riigikogu Kallas investigation committee

16:30

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

13:08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

08:55

Statistics: Estonia's GDP falls 2.9 percent on year to Q2 2023

30.08

State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

30.08

Ossinovski: MP Kallas has not given exhaustive answers on spouse's business

12:14

Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: