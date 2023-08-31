Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

This Friday, trams 2 and 4 will begin running through the streets of Tallinn once again. On Thursday, a successful test run was completed on the newly renovated sections of track in the center of the Estonian capital.

Thursday's test run was carried out on the newly renovated section of the tramline between the Viru roundabout and Suur-Paala.

On Friday, tram lines 2 and 4 will be up and running in the Estonian capital once again. Tram number 2 will return to its regular route, from Kopli to Suur-Paala. Meanwhile, tram number 4 will take passengers along a slightly modified route to Suur-Paala instead of the airport. The line's other terminus, Tondi, stays the same as before.

Tram line number 6 will continue operating until at least the end of September.

Tram routes 1 and 3 are set to be operational again from October 1.

The Vanasadama (Old Harbor) tramline, which is still under reconstruction, is expected to start running in the summer of 2024. Construction work on the line will be fully completed by 2025.

