Another street temporarily closed in Tallinn's Kalamaja area

Roadworks.
Roadworks. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Due to the construction of a gas pipeline, the end of Rohu tänav on the Tehnika tänav side of Kalamaja has been temporarily closed to motor traffic, making access to the area even more difficult for locals.

Rohu tänav was closed to traffic on Monday, with work related to the gas pipeline to continue until the end of the week. The section in question will stay closed during this period, while pedestrians should still be able to cross.

However, according to Tallinn City Government, it is possible that the company carrying out the work may apply for an extension of the street closure.

According to the city's operational information page, a section of Rohu tänav between the viaduct and Saue tänav was also closed on Monday for the replacement of a gas pipeline. Pedestrians are still able to pass through that area too.

A section of Heina tänav in Kalamaja will also be closed from Monday to Saturday, due to the installation of water and sewage systems as well as communications cables.

Access to Kalamaja has been difficult for the last year due to the reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja, one of the main streets in the area, and the subsequent rerouting of bus line number 3.

Vana-Kalamaja tänav had been due to be completed in July-August. However, the deadline was pushed back, with the street now expected to be open for traffic on September 3. The roadworks will actually be finished a few days prior to that, but the street will be used for the Vana-Kalamaja Street Festival from September 1-3.

Bus number 3 will almost be back to its usual route from September 1, with the only slight change due to works on the Põhja puiestee and Kursi intersection.

Editor: Michael Cole

