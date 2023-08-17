Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

News
Salacgriva Bridge.
Salacgriva Bridge. Source: Google Street View
News

While authorities in Estonia have not identified many problems with the throughput of the Via Baltica (E67) route so far, recent deadlock on the Salacgriva Bridge has prompted the Transport Administration to contact its Latvian counterpart.

"We have not heard from transport firms of throughput problems on the Via Baltica (which connects Tallinn to Warsaw, passing through Latvia and Lithuania – ed.) until recently. The Transport Administration has asked our Latvian colleagues for more information, said Julia Bergštein, head of the roads service of the Ministry of Climate.

She said that the Estonian transport agency works closely with its Latvia and Lithuanian counterparts through joint NGO Baltic Road Alliance.

A bridge over the Salaca River in the village of Salacgriva on the Via Baltica route has not seen renovation in years and vehicles can only cross it in one direction at a time since the start of 2023 to avoid overloading the aging structure.

The Latvian media reports that major traffic jams can develop around the holidays and especially in summertime when the number of personal vehicles spikes, in addition to busy truck traffic.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM wrote in late June of rows of vehicles waiting to cross the bridge around the Midsummer holidays.

A six-kilometer line of cars waiting to cross the Salacgriva Bridge apparently formed last weekend when thousands of Latvians and Lithuanians were on their way to the Weeknd concert in Tallinn.

Heavy traffic before the Salacgriva Bridge. Source: ERR

The bridge has not been renovated as the Limbazi Municipality to which it belongs has not been able to come up with the necessary resources, while Latvia's Ministry of Transport has refused to take ownership of the bridge, Dagnis Straubergs, who heads the local government, said.

"We are betting on state subsidies and have repeatedly asked the ministry to take ownership of the bridge, while they have so far refused. But we need to realize that the bridge has international significance and is part of the TEN-T transport network. The local community is suffering, of course, while we know that the bridge also caters to international transport, both military and civilian," Straubergs remarked.

Latvia hopes to secure funds with which to renovate the bridge from the EU's military mobility fund, Ligita Austrupe, the Latvian ministry's undersecretary for transport, said.

Limbazi local government head Straubergs said that the tender should be opened post haste so that construction could begin later this year. The work is estimated to take a year and a half. But first the matter of financing needs to be resolved, they remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:59

Tallinn charity concert to raise funds for bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

16:00

PPA: Huge rise in Russian citizens seeking protection in Estonia last year

15:45

Foreign minister claims no longer has stake in field hospital maker

15:44

Sudden, major spike in hay prices hits livestock farmers hard

15:08

Helir-Valdor Seeder: Reform would do well to end voting rights games

15:06

Speaker of Finnish Parliament makes official visit to Estonia on Thursday

14:29

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

14:15

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater in Tartu kicks off 154th season

14:04

Famed Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi embarks on Germany, Austria tour

13:54

Kaupo Meiel: Memories of the land of great restaurant service

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:21

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

16.08

Major revamp of historic Patarei Sea Fortress is gaining momentum

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

16.08

No legal requirement yet for taxi drivers to have Estonian-language skills

16.08

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: