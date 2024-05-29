New Salacgriva Bridge construction likely to cause Via Baltica traffic jams

Construction of a new bridge in northern Latvia will start on June 10 and will likely lead to congestion for drivers using the Via Baltica highway.

The bridge will be built in Salacgriva over the Salaca River, Latvian national broadcaster LSM reported.

The existing structure will be completely demolished and replaced by a new four-lane reinforced concrete and steel bridge. Construction work is scheduled to end in autumn 2025.

A temporary bridge will be built over the river to ensure traffic flow during this time.

Congestion is already an issue when crossing the river, and the work is likely to exacerbate the problem. A large number of trucks use the bridge when traveling between the Baltic states.

The current structure is almost 65 years old and a survey carried out in 2020 shows it needs large-scale repairs or it use should be restricted.

Salacgriva Bridge in Latvia. Source: Google Street View

